The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents THE GIRL
Discussion including audience participation follows the reading.
Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, with its groundbreaking, signature visual wizardry, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: THE GIRL, Edward Peple,Frederick Cawley has wealth, power, and hubris, which should be enough to win him his "girl." But a rival for her affections stands in his way, and he has to work a little. He tries plan A, then plan B, but he doesn't expect there could be a plan C. Her plan. Discussion including audience participation follows the reading. Directed by Michael Hardart, The cast features Timothy C. Goodwin, Luke Hofmaier, And Perri Yaniv. Graphics by Vincent Gunn.
Streaming April 3, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through April 7, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern). Available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchgirlThe video will be available through Wednesday,4/7/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.