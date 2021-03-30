The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents THE GIRL

Discussion including audience participation follows the reading.

Mar. 30, 2021  

The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents THE GIRL Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, with its groundbreaking, signature visual wizardry, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: THE GIRL, Edward Peple,

Frederick Cawley has wealth, power, and hubris, which should be enough to win him his "girl." But a rival for her affections stands in his way, and he has to work a little. He tries plan A, then plan B, but he doesn't expect there could be a plan C. Her plan.

Directed by Michael Hardart, The cast features Timothy C. Goodwin, Luke Hofmaier, And Perri Yaniv. Graphics by Vincent Gunn.

Streaming April 3, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through April 7, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern). Available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchgirl

The video will be available through Wednesday,4/7/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.


