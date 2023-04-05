The McKittrick Hotel's Gallow Green to Reopen on Earth Day

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced the grand reopening of its rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, on Earth Day, April 22, 2023.

The grand opening celebration will feature passed canapés, tasting stations highlighting new seasonal menu items, and choice of beer, wine, or bubbly. Toki Japanese Whiskey highballs and Hornitos Tequila cocktails will also be available. MK Groove with Lisa McQuade will perform live during the event. Tickets start from $65 per person for a two-hour seating at 5:00PM and $75 at 7:30PM (plus tax and gratuity).

Each spring, The McKittrick Hotel's whimsical secret garden escape blossoms back to life. The dreamy outdoor oasis is filled with flowers, hanging vines, and greenery designed especially for the space by Jen Stone of Stonekelly Events & Florals. Visitors discover plenty of intimate nooks for a romantic tête-à-tête and protection from the elements to accommodate them rain or shine.

The menu is crafted by Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac'h. Hailing from France, Le Seac'h has been based in New York for more than 20 years. He first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at NYC's iconic Balthazar and Pastis restaurants. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac'h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at Daniel and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

The city's most unique rooftop will feature a seasonal menu of globally-inspired cuisine and refreshing drinks. New dishes include oven-baked Artichoke & Crab Dip, Octopus Piperade, and Ribs served with potato salad. Sea Bream with Middle Eastern vegetables and a vegan Buddha Bowl made with Bulgur, red quinoa, kale, avocado, watermelon radish, sweet and sour shallots, and mint also debut this year.

Returning favorites include chilled Beau Soleil Oysters and selection of Saxelby Cheesemongers cheeses. Garden fresh options include green and white spring Asparagus topped with ricotta cheese and soft-boiled eggs, Fattoush made with diced vegetables, chickpeas, fresh mint, and crispy strips of naan drizzled in Greek yogurt, and Grilled Scottish Salmon on a bed of Bibb lettuce with seasonal vegetables and cava rosé dressing.

Heartier dishes include cheddar Cheese Curds, Flat Iron Steak with silky pink peppercorn sauce, and signature McKittrick Cheeseburger made with DeBragga hanger steak and brisket, organic American cheese, house bacon marmalade, and extra crispy French Fries with a kick of Aleppo pepper seasoning on the side. Dessert highlights include silky Orange Panna Cotta, seasonal Strawberry Shortcake, and a selection of Sorbets & Ice Cream.

Hand-crafted cocktails, inspired by the hotel and its residents, include the Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, and rosé cider), Gallow Green (bourbon, blue curaçao, citrus, and ginger), and Northern Lights (tequila, pomegranate, citrus, and soda). Wine by the glass or bottle, local beers, and seasonal ciders are also available.

Gallow Green will also host special seasonal events, including Sunset Sundays featuring live music by various artists each week. Weekend Brunch service and family-friendly Potions & Planting tea parties begin on Saturday, May 13 for Mother's Day Weekend.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists in Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, INSIDER, Secret NYC, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as named "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Gotham, InsideHook, The Sunday Times UK, Time Out New York, and more.

Gallow Green will be open for dinner and drinks daily from 5PM. Weekend Brunch reservations will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11AM.

The Hideout at Gallow Green Alpine winter escape is currently open for dinner and drinks through April 8. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

Pair rooftop drinks or a prix fixe dinner reservation with one of the hotel's award-winning theatrical experiences. Tickets are currently available for Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at the hotel. For schedules and additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick (@speakeasymagick), and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car - now playing The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart. Guests are also welcome to visit the hotel's rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen), during their stay.

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.