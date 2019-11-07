The Maxamoo Podcast Interviews Jaime Lozano about his Green Room 42 Show and 'Songs by an Immigrant'

Jose talks to musical theatre composer Jaime Lozano about his career, and how he went from disliking Jesus Christ Superstar when he was growing up in Monterrey, Mexico, to becoming one of the most prolific composers living in the United States. Lozano shares insights about his process and shares exclusive tracks from his upcoming album A Never-Ending Line.

If you're in NYC don't miss Jaime Lozano at The Green Room 42 on November 24, where he will present Songs by an Immigrant, featuring special guests like Mauricio Martínez.

All songs in this episode are property of Jaime Lozano and have been included with his permission.

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.





