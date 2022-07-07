The Hearth Will Present Public Access Performance of HAPPY LIFE at Walkerspace

The Hearth Theater Company (Julia Greer and Emma Miller, Co-Artistic Directors) will present a special public access performance of their World Premiere production of Happy Life by Kathy Ng, directed by Kat Yen, on Sunday, July 24 at 2pm at Walkerspace (46 Walker St, New York, NY 10013). As part of The Hearth's grant from the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, 15 FREE tickets will be offered when you use the code COMMUNITY.

Additional performances of Happy Life will take place on Friday, July 22 at 8pm, Saturday, July 23 at 2pm, Saturday, July 23 at 8pm, Sunday, July 24 at 2pm, Tuesday, July 26 at 8pm, Wednesday, July 27 at 8pm, Thursday, July 28 at 8pm, Friday, July 29 at 8pm, Saturday, July 30 at 8pm, Sunday, July 31 at 2pm, Tuesday, August 2 at 8pm, Wednesday, August 3 at 8pm, Thursday, August 4 at 8pm, Friday August 5 at 8pm, and Saturday, August 6 at 8pm. General admission tickets ($10-$45) are available for advance purchase at www.thehearththeater.com. The performance will run approximately 2 hours with a 10-minute intermission

Loosely inspired by the horrific events of the Hello Kitty murder, a violent abduction and killing of a nightclub hostess, Happy Life employs magical realism to explore what happens after murder and if agency in the next life can set a new course for the living. The play, set in a Hong Kong apartment haunted by its previous tenants and previous deaths, grapples with the harsh realities of loneliness and those who exist on the fringe of society.

The Hearth nurtures and celebrates artists who are women, trans, nonbinary and people of underrepresented genders (playwrights, directors, actors, and designers) and develop plays that represent the complex and vast spectrum of womanhood. The Hearth produces plays that explore characters who pulse with emotional, intellectual, and psychological complexity. We seek to challenge stereotypes, advance and complicate the conversation about feminism, and expand perceptions of what it means to be a woman. We are committed to making room for the next generation of women artists in the landscape of the American theater. We've previously produced twice extended and once remounted Athena by Gracie Gardner at JACK, The Commons by Lily Akerman at 59E59 Theaters, For Annie by Beth Hyland at Lucid Body House, She Buried the Pistol by Lydia Blaisdell at WOW Festival at La Jolla Playhouse. Among many workshops and internal development, we've hosted public readings of plays by Nissy Aya, Leila Teitelman, Lizzie Stern, and Rae Binstock. www.thehearththeater.com