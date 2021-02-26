The Ghostlight Project Will Host Community Roll Call

Four years ago, The Ghostlight Project gathered thousands of theater workers across the country in community to create a "light" for dark times ahead, and to make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, ability, age, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

Over the past four years, organizations, collectives, and individuals have done extraordinary work moving our community forward.

On Monday, March 1st at 7pm ET, theatermakers from across the country will gather in fellowship and community as The Ghostlight Project hosts a celebratory and joyous Community Roll Call - one part teach-in and one part pep rally - to share the many organizing efforts happening in our community, inspire energy and action for the future, and invite community members to support, amplify, and join these efforts.

Organizations being highlighted and honored include: AAPAC; AFECT; artEquity; Broadway Advocacy Coalition; Be An Arts Hero; Bho5; BIPOC Directors Collective; Black Theater United; Broadway Black; Broadway for Racial Justice; The Broadway Sinfonietta; Calling Up Justice; Center for Performance and Civic Practice; Creating in Color; Design Action; Equity Through Design Mentoring; Goodman Theater; Groundwater Arts; Joy Jackson Initiative; Kairos Center for Religions; Rights and Social Justice; La Gente; Madison Ballet; New Native Theatre; Ripe Time; See Lighting Foundation; The Global Theatre Project; The Industry Standard Group (TISG); We See You WAT; and Yale Young Native Playwright's Contest.

The evening will also include special guest appearances from Rhiana Yazzie, Daniel Alexander Jones, The Commissary, National Black Theatre, Public Works, MAGIC, and Social Dis-Dance.

This will be a space of joy, fellowship, connections, and forward-vision. Join us to share and cheer and coalition-build. All are welcome. To join the event, visit www.theghostlightproject.com.