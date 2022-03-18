The Fled Collective Announces Its Inaugural Season

The antiracist theater collective will present its first season at Tribeca's Flea Theater, as the organization's Key Resident Company-a reparative grant and partnership offered to a nascent company that centers Black, Brown and Queer artists.

The Fled's inaugural season was planned using an unconventional democratic process they call "The Pitch Party", an annual blowout event where members present in-depth project proposals and the collective votes in real-time to choose a season by the end of the night. In addition to theatrical productions, The Fled's season will address a commitment to its members' artistic development, as well as transformative justice in building a more equitable New York theater industry and community.

The Fled Collective's 2022 Inaugural Season

RADIO FLED

Live radio show, hosted on Twitter Spaces, every other Monday at 7pm EST

On RADIO FLED, creator Dolores "D-Lo" Avery Pereira (she/her) and co-producer Bri Pollock (they/them) host live community conversations with theater professionals and listeners who "call in," discussing various topics around building an equitable theater industry. Join on the Twitter app and be a part of the broadcast.

Upcoming Episodes:

March 7 - Special guests Eric Lockley & Ryan Dobrin (The Movement Theatre Co.), and Gineiris Garcia & Maribel Martinez (Dominican Artists Collective), join D-Lo and Bri to discuss "fighting the good fight" - transforming the theater industry through integrating values into institutional practices.

March 21 - Special guest Chris Myers (Obie winner for Branden Jacobs Jenkins' "An Octoroon") comes on the show to discuss his organization Anticapitalism for Artists, and the unique challenges of raising money for anticapitalist arts organizations and mobilizing for structural change.

Deliver: Letters to the Motherland from a Foreign Body, by Liz Morgan

Developmental workshop, with a public reading Saturday May 7, 2022

This poetic homage to immigrants focuses on three characters who all find themselves feeling unsafe in the place they call home: A young black doctor practicing medicine in rural America; her patient, a pregnant woman with a dark past; and a mysterious foreign body who must journey to a new world.

Liz Morgan (she/her) is a writer and performer best known for her work "Why I was Late Today..." (Huffington Post). Her full length play, Deliver: Letters to the Motherland from a Foreign Body (2019 Kilroys List Honorable Mention) received previous development with Amios and Fresh Ground Pepper. Her other plays include her solo show, Deep $h*t, as well as Breaking & Entering , Our Father, A Matter of Taste and The Clark Doll which was featured at the 2019 Deep Water Literary Festival and nominated for a 2018 Drammy Award in the category of Best Original Script after its west coast premiere. Other theatre honors include TCG's Rising Leaders of Color, The Torchbearer for Black Theatre Award, NBT's I AM SOUL Playwrights' Residency (Finalist), Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship (Semi-Finalist) and the New Works Lab at Stratford (Semi-Finalist). MFA: Brown www.LizMorganOnline.com

SERIALS

Late-night episodic play competition, premiering June 9-11, 2022 and recurring bi-monthly.

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK-reclaimed and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices. SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. SERIALS was originally created by Dominic Spillane and Stephen Stout and further developed by members of The Flea Theater's former resident artist companies.

The Fled will be celebrating the return of SERIALS with a big blowout concert on Saturday, June 11th to welcome back our loyal fans and reveal new perks for supporters. Come enjoy live music, a show, and a FREE drink with your ticket!

The Tragical Historie of Maximilien Robespierre, by Jacob Marx Rice

Developmental workshop, with public performances June 9-11, 2022

A befuddled government collapsing under the weight of corruption? Enraged protestors flooding the streets? Cutting-edge technology blasting new and dangerous ideas? Welcome to the 1790s! This play follows the incredible life of Maximilien Robespierre, from radical revolutionary to national hero to mass murderer. Performed by a genderqueered and diverse ensemble in a wild array of theatrical styles, it captures the wild spirit of the French revolution, when anything was possible.

Jacob Marx Rice (he/him) is a playwright/screenwriter based in Queens. His plays have been produced and developed at the O'Neill, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Flea Theater, The New Ohio, Atlantic Theatre Stage 2, and others. His play Chemistry has premiered in seven cities across three continents, and Jacob's screenplay adaptation is currently in development with Anonymous Content. Recent prizes include the Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award from the JFK Center for the Performing Arts, an Ensemble Studio Theater Sloan Commission, the Faculty Award from the NYU/Tisch Department of Dramatic Writing and the Excellence in Playwriting Award at the NY International Fringe Festival. He also wrote the screenplay for See Through, a short film featuring Tony-nominated actor Lauren Ridloff. MFA: NYU. www.JacobMarxRice.com

TBA Workshop Production of a New Play, by an exciting emerging Latinx Playwright

Opening October, 2022

Pay-What-You-Can Workshops & Masterclasses for Fled Collective Members

As part of a commitment to the equitable and accessible artistic development of its members, The Fled will offer ongoing pay-what-you-can artistic training and learning opportunities, led by experts from within and outside the collective.

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.