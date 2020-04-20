The Flea Theater Announces The Return Of The Late-Night Series SERIALS

The Flea Theater announced today SERIALS @ The Flea: ONLINE!, a spinoff of the organization's popular late-night episodic show will feature five all-new plays specifically created for digital viewing. SERIALS will be available on Saturday, April 25 at 9:00 PM on the Flea's Instagram and YouTube channels.

The Flea's Producing Director, Carol Ostrow, says, "SERIALS is the most fun part of The Flea and right now we could all use some serious fun. Leave it to The Bats and our Resident Directors and SERIALS Writers to come up with an online version perfect for these times."

Artistic Director, Niegel Smith, says, "The skill set of our community of artists continues to amaze me. I hope our Flea audience will grab the best seats on their couches, pop open a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon and cast their ballots for their favorite SERIALS."

Since its inception in 2011, SERIALS has become a hallmark of The Flea, featuring The Bats and New York's top emerging playwrights and directors. SERIALS puts the power in the hands of the audience who votes for the top three plays to come back the following cycle with the next installments. The teams with the two least popular stories must likewise come back the following week, but with entirely different serialized plays. At SERIALS: ONLINE! fans will vote for their favorite three shows by 'liking' each video on Instagram or voting via an online form. The top three plays return next month with their next installments. Voting lasts until midnight on Tuesday, April 28.

SERIALS: ONLINE! is available to stream, free of charge, on Instagram and YouTube through May 1 at 9:00 PM. In light of COVID-19 closings, The Flea is asking our audiences to consider donating $15, the cost of a SERIALS ticket. Then sit back and enjoy the show, as many times as you like.

SERIALS: ONLINE! is performed by The Bats including Laurel Andersen, Nathaniel Ansbach, Dolores Avery, Ryan Chittaphong, Georgia Kate Cohen, Jessica Darrow, Ure Egbuho, Brendan George, Dorothea Gloria, Andrew Goebel, Simone Grossman, Vanessa Guadiana, Marcus Jones, Hannah Karpenko, Tasha Milkman, Ashley Morton, Erin Noll, Michael Ortiz, Dana Placentra, Brian Pollock, Ana Semedo, Alexandra Slater, Elizabeth Spindler, Nick Turturro, Keith Weiss, Katryna Williams, and Susannah Wilson.

SERIALS: ONLINE! is written by the SERIALS Writers Room including Niccolo Aeed, Oscar Cabrera, Brian Kettler, Marina Tempelsman, and Joshua Young, and is directed by The Flea's Resident Directors including Daniella Caggiano, Lauren DeLeon, Raz Golden, Kimille Howard and William Steinberger. SERIALS is artistically produced by Michael Raine, produced by Joseph Dalfonso and Annie Perales, and associate produced by Michael Ortiz and Elizabeth Spindler.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You