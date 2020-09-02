The Episcopal Actors' Guild to Present the World Premiere of FASHION VICTIMS

Fashion Victims premieres September 14.

The Episcopal Actors' Guild will present the world premiere of Fashion Victims, two short one-act plays by Richard Alleman that take on the wicked wacky world of la mode. One tracks the struggles of a young woman on the way up; the other catches a legend headed in the opposite direction.

Directed by Broadway actor Anthony Newfield, the first play, Bag Lady, finds a wannabe model played by Kelsey Sheppard taking a break from job hunting in a Greenwich Village park. Here, she encounters a wise old local played by Broadway and television veteran Michael Potts (The Prom, The Wire) who just might change her life. The second play, No Room at the Ritz, features two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance) as a legendary fashion editor-in-chief who discovers she is about to be unceremoniously fired.

Playwright Alleman has a unique perspective on the world of fashion, having worked as a writer and editor at Vogue for three decades. "It's a crazy world," he says. "But I don't regret one minute of my time there. If anything, I felt privileged. Of course, there was a dark side to it as well, but all that makes a great background for stories and plays."

Fashion Victims premieres at 7:00 P.M. (EDT), September 14. Tickets start at only $15 and are available now at ticketstripe.com/eag-fashion-victims. The link to access the live Zoom event will be emailed to all ticketholders. Only 100 tickets are available for this exclusive online event. All proceeds from this performance will go to the charitable programs of The Episcopal Actors' Guild, which has been providing emergency financial assistance and career support to NYC's professional performing artists of all faiths, and none, since 1923.

