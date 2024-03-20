The Drama Book Shop Announces In-Store Spring Events Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drama Book Shop will host a series of events featuring new theatrical literary works by authors and playwrights geared to bring to light the power of the American theatre to a new audience.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, March 26

Brainteasers For Broadway Geniuses with Peter Filichia

Test your Broadway Brain with these Broadway Brainteasers

Tuesday, April 2

Second Edition- The Professional Actor's Handbook: This second edition teaches updated strategies for today's industry.

Tuesday, April 9

Zaglada: A Conversation with Richard Vetere: A conversation with Richard Vetere, author of Zaglada.

Tuesday, April 16

The Girls from Golden to Gilmore: A Signing and Talkback: A signing and talkback with author Stan Zimmerman and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Tuesday, April 23

Piper Chen Sings- A Conversation With Phillipa Soo and Maris Pasquale Doran: An empowering story about a girl who turns her performance jitters into confidence when faced with singing a solo at her school concert.

Thursday, May 2

God, Sex, and Musical Theatre with Kristin Hanggi: Meditations for Unlocking the Powerful Self

Tuesday, May 14

My Sister: How One Sibling's Transition Changed Us Both: A powerful memoir by two sisters about transitioning, family, and the path to self-realization.

Tuesday, May 21

Thrill Maker- A Conversation with Stephen Dolginoff: Stephen Dolginoff's "Thrill Maker" unveils 30 years of tales behind his true-crime musical "Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story."

Tuesday, June 4

The Perfect Story- With Karen Eber

Karen Eber offers storytelling tips from "The Perfect Story," focusing on delivery's impact and crafting compelling narratives.

Tuesday, July 16

Acting Professionally: The Essential Guide for the Actor

Tickets

The Drama Book Shop is located at 266 West 39th Street New York City Visit their website to reserve a seat at any and all events. Most events are FREE with the purchase of the spotlighted book. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us at rsvp@dramabookshop.com. Your Eventbrite ticket is your reservation for the event.