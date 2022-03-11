The Broadway Women's Alliance's New Docu-series HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO Launches Today

On the eve of the two-year-anniversary of the Broadway Shutdown, The Broadway Women's Alliance and YesAnd Productions today announced that the first episode of the new docuseries Here's To The Ladies Who is now available for streaming. Created by more than 100 women, Here's To The Ladies Who tells the stories of the women working on the business side of Broadway (and beyond), how they adapted during the Broadway shutdown, and how they helped relaunch the industry. Through interviews, first-hand accounts, and behind-the-scenes footage, this seven-part docuseries is a celebration of women in theatre. To watch the first episode, narrated by Tony Award nominee Ashley Park, click here.

Directed by Heather Arnson and executive produced by Catherine Markowitz, both members of the Broadway Women's Alliance, Here's To The Ladies Who includes interviews with more than 100 women in the theatre industry. Representing a wide range of experiences and perspectives on the impact of the March 12, 2020 shutdown and the path to relaunch, the series includes first-hand accounts from industry leaders like Heather Hitchens (President & CEO of the American Theater Wing) and Lauren Reid (Chair of The Broadway League) and trailblazers like Schele Williams (Director, Author and co-founder of Black Theatre United), Daryl Roth (Pulitzer Prize-Winning Producer) and Aaliytha Stevens (COO, SpotCo), to some of the women paving the way to a new era of theatre like Nicole Brewer (Anti-Racist Theatre),Nicole Johnson (Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Harriet Tubman Effect Institute) and Amber Iman (Actor, Activist, and Co-Founder Broadway Advocacy Coalition). Filmed over four months, across five time zones and two continents, through masks, in-person and through Zoom, Here's To The Ladies Who is a living library covering the expanse of the unbelievable highs and lows of a global pandemic and how it impacted the theatre industry. Topics include the oft-asked question "where were you when you heard about the shutdown?"; motherhood; diversity and inclusion; and hopes and dreams for the future of the industry.

"This project started out with a simple goal: to capture stories from the women who were on the ground when Broadway shut down," Arnson said. "We are sharing the experiences of women who have been in the industry for decades interweaving their accounts with those who have been here for only a few months (and everyone in between), thus creating an incredible and profound tapestry. I am honored to be the bearer of this love letter to our industry, which speaks unflinchingly about where we've come from and where we are going, through the raw honesty of these women opening up about their experiences and their determination to drive the theatre community towards the future."

"All of us at the BWA are so excited to share these stories," said Katie Dalton, Broadway Women's Alliance Co-Founder and the Executive Vice President of Audience Rewards. "Our organization was founded with a singular goal: to connect women in our industry for peer-to-peer support. That support was never more vital than during the shutdown, when we all leaned on each other to navigate unbelievable challenges. The stories of how women met those challenges and are driving Broadway forward are truly remarkable."

The full list of series participants includes Jenny Anderson, ChiChi Anyanwu, Suzanne Appel, Leslie Barrett, Myriah Bash, Sydney Beers, Pippa Bexon, Nicole Brewer, Whitney Britt, Marie Bshara, Stevie Coleman, Diana DiMenna, Julia Dunetz, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Michelle Fraioli, Sue Frost, Liz Furze, Jenny Gersten, Di Glazer, Miranda Gohh, Gabby Goldstein, Mandy Greenfield, Michele Groner, Deeksha Gaur, Kelly Guiod, Emily Hammerman, Temah Higgins, Heather Hitchens, Amber Iman, Mara Isaacs, Amy Jacobs, Vanessa Javier, Nicole Johnson, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Khady Kamara, Josephine Kearns, Stephanie Kramer, Janice Lee, Chantal Lopez, Sally Martell, Leah Michalos, Stacey Mindich, Vasthy Mompoint, Dessie Moynihan, Chelsea Nachman, Shakina Nayfack, Drew Nebrig, Nelle Nugent, Wendy Orshan, Ariel Orzata Stein, Laura Penn, Meropi Peponides, Anne Quart, Cydney Regus, Lauren Reid, Daryl Roth, Erica Rotstein, Tara Rubin, Julia Sattler, Macy Schmidt, Stephanie Sciandra, Jenna Segal, Heather Shields, Leah Siesfeld, Margaret Skoglund, Ali Sousa, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Amanda Spooner, Jenny Steingart, Aaliytha Stevens, Georgia Stitt, Charlotte St. Martin, Rachel Sussman, Suzanne Tobak, Cynthia J. Tong, Cristina Vivenzio, Lia Vollack, Nina Marie Ward, Victoria Weinberg, Barbara Whitman, Beth Williams, Schele Williams, Ali Wonderly and Bria Woodyard, along with the seven Broadway Women's Alliance Co-Founders, Molly Barnett, Katie Dalton, Tracy Geltman, Jennifer Isaacson, Kristen Rathbun, Diana Salameh and Beth Watson.

The series is directed by Heather Arnson, executive produced by Catherine Markowitz, and line produced by Arielle Cohen, Anna Mack, and Holly Sutton. Other contributors include Ruby Zinner (Production and Post-Production Supervisor), Abbie Steckler// Little Scorpion Studios (Editor), Rosie Kaplan (Sound Design/Engineer), Sarah Thurm (Motion Graphics), Ali Sousa (Head of Research) and Adriana Cespedes (Assistant Editor). The series is made possible by generous support from American Express, The Nederlander Organization, Broadway Brands, and The Shubert Organization.

To watch the first episode of Here's To The Ladies, visit the Broadway Women's Alliance YouTube Channel and subscribe to watch future episodes. The second episode will be available on Tuesday, March 22 and subsequent episodes will be released every three weeks through July 5, 2022.