The Broadway Star Project Hosts Star Studded Concert For The Children Of Ukraine

On Sunday, April 10th, The Broadway Star Project gathered a group of talented and generous young performers in The BSP's Sunflower Seeds Concert for the Children of Ukraine. The event took place at the Triad Theater in New York City, where young stars from Matilda, School of Rock, Finding Neverland, The Ferryman, A Bronx Tale, The Lion King, Trevor, and The BSP performed songs of peace, love, unity, and inspiration to a full house.

The event opened with Bob Dylan's "To Make You Feel My Love" and a reminder that they were there to inspire the audience to share their love with the children of Ukraine. The host for the night, Broadway's Eli Tokash from Take a Bow Podcast, pointed out that these were Children Saving Children, then asked for donations to Save The Children through The BSP.

The show took off immediately with exciting performances that took us all on a roller coaster of emotions with great songs from Broadway Musicals, Disney Films, TV Shows, a couple of pop songs, a poem, and an original song by one of the youngest members of The BSP Family. Each performer introduced their songs, talking about their feelings and hopes toward the war and the Ukrainian children.

The show culminated with the audience standing up in solidarity to listen to an outstanding acapella rendition of Ukraine's National Anthem, followed by "Beautiful City" from Godspell, performed by the cast of The BSP's Sunflower Seeds Concert for the children of Ukraine.

Both the inspiration and donations goals were achieved and surpassed, and everyone in the cast and the audience left wanting to do more.

The concert starred Broadway's Ava Sophia Briglia, Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim, Diego Lucano, Eli Tokash; Broadway National Tours' Anthony Gianni Cipolla, Sammie Dell, Brigg Liberman, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Ana-Sofía Rodríguez; Off-Broadway's Mark Aguirre, Tyler Joseph Gay, Echo Deva Picone; and The Broadway Star Project's Ella Amalya, Idalia Basterra, Aidan Duver, Ava Loren, Catherine Quirico, Natalia Rodríguez, Sammie Smith, Sophia Sorge, Winona Sorge, Zöe Belle Sullivan, and Eva Woodruff, was produced by Coty Manriquez and Eduardo Jimenez Pons, Directed by Arri Lawton Simon, and piano accompanied by Ok Kyun Kang.

You can re-live this concert or watch it for the first time at a YouTube event this Sunday, April 24, at 6:00 PM EST.

Please consider donating to the SAVE THE CHILDREN Emergency fund for Ukraine using this link support/svathechildren.org/goto/BSP_Team,

or through the link in the bio @bwaystarproject.

You can also donate through the campaigns of the abovementioned young stars to support the children of Ukraine.