English-Italian Version Of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS/ LA COMMEDIA to be Presented by The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company

International theatre group The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company is joining Sour Grapes Productions' "So Many Shakespeares 2021" festival with an English-Italian version of The Comedy of Errors/La Commedia degli Errori.

A bilingual play based in a quarantine world, this version of The Comedy of Errors will feature a multilingual cast in a world of separated families coming together to pursue love over hatred.

What generates errors during a pandemic? How do we find love and connection across countries in a world that is increasingly wary of travel? What does quarantine mean for the future of actors, and how do we overcome obstacles and transform them into opportunities? This multilingual adaptation shall show audiences the broad appeal of Shakespeare's plays and highlight the need for levity, love and connection in a world that desperately needs it.

Directed by JT Stocks, this production shall feature a wealth of multi-national artists from the UK, US, Italy, Mexico and Turkey. The show will be pre-recorded over Zoom and will be streamed from July 18th through July 31st. Tickets are available at http://www.sourgrapesproductions.com/la-commedia-degli-errori.html

Ticket sales shall contribute to Blind Cupid's future plans to bring Shakespeare's work to the Costa Blanca in Spain and other areas throughout the world that are not as exposed to the Bard.

CAST

Duke Solinus/Doctor Pinch/Balthazar: Joe Staton

Egeon: Stefano Guerriero

Antipholus of Ephesus/Antipholus of Syracuse: Gianluigi Calvani

Dromio of Ephesus/Dromio of Syracuse: Alice Lussiana Parente

Angelo: Ginevra Tortora

Luce/Second Merchant/Messenger: Frances Knight

Lady Abbess/Aemilia/Officer: Muge Karagulle

Adriana: Gilda Mercado

Luciana: Elize Layton

The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company aims to bring fresh, inclusive, collaborative, empowering classical theatre to international communities in order to encourage continued relationships across borders and backgrounds, reaffirming that theatre connects people from all walks of life and belongs to everyone.

Our company is an international and neuro-diverse group of creative artists including actors, directors, producers, writers, graphic designers and more. The team is bi-continetal, with artistic engagements in the US, UK, Central Europe and Africa. We generate professional theatre (both live and virtual), as well as workshops, events and audio content to expand our outreach and to encourage all to connect with the work of Shakespeare. Our ethos aims to encapsulate the beauty of traditional Shakespeare in a modern world that is accessible to all, and ensure our world is truthfully represented and is reflected with passion, respect and enthusiasm.