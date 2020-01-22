The Billie Holiday Theatre Announces BEFORE IT HITS HOME

The Billie Holiday Theatre announced Cheryl West's Before It Hits Home, winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, directed by Indira Etwaroo, Artistic Executive Director of The Billie with an original score by Daniel Bernard Roumain. Previews begin March 28, 2020 with Opening Night on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 and running through April 26 at The Billie Holiday Theatre, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

Before It Hits Home takes audiences through the last few months in the life of saxophonist, Wendal Bailey who is caught in between two worlds: one which revolves around his lovers, the other based in the home of his family. After a near death experience, Wendal goes home to regain his strength and find comfort, but his homecoming turns on its head into a tumultuous nightmare and love comes from an unexpected source.

"Cheryl West beautifully dedicates this play to 'those who have to hide and to those who refuse to,'" stated Indira Etwaroo. "In Brooklyn, a 2019 study showed that the number of HIV diagnoses actually increased, while other boroughs saw an increase. The cases are disproportionately affecting Black people. The need to keep this topic front and center in our community is critical. Before It Hits Home will do what it does best...open the door for difficult dialogues with dignity."

The artistic team includes Onome Ekeh as projection designer, Hollis King as set designer, Niiamar Felder as Costume Designer, Jorge Rosario as prop designer, Devin Cameron as lighting designer with Sam Potochick as Production Stage Manager. Casting by Anne Davison.





