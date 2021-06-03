The Acting Company Announces Nilo Cruz's ANNA IN THE TROPICS

The Acting Company today announces a presentation of Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Anna in the Tropics.

The production, directed by Company member Alejandro Rodriguez (former Associate Artistic Director of the PlayMakers Repertory Company), will stream as both as an audio piece and in video format.

The ensemble includes: Daniel Captoe (Culpa) Mateo Gomez (In The Heights film), Elizabeth Grullón (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Acting Co. member) Mercedes Herrero (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Broadway, Acting Co. member), Andhy Mendez (Celia & Fidel, Arena Stage) Gabriela Saker (current MFA drama student, The Juilliard School), Gonzalo Trigueros (Power, Starz). Emely Zepeda (I Am My Own Wife, Long Wharf) stage manages, the audio engineer is Jorge Olivo (Nu Works, Pan Asian Rep), the sound mixer is Ken Goodwin, and additional casting is provided by X Casting.

The Acting Company's production will meld both the Spanish and English versions of the play.

"Nilo Cruz is a poet -- in both the theatrical sense, writing with bodies in time and space, as well as in the more traditional sense," says director Alejandro Rodriguez, " His language is packed with meaning and philosophy, it stimulates our senses: evoking sounds, smells, memories and emotions."

Cruz's Anna in the Tropics, winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize and nominated for the 2004 Tony Award for Best Play, is set in 1929 in a cigar factory in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa, Florida. The cigars are still rolled by hand and "lectors" are employed to educate and entertain the workers. The arrival of a new lector is a cause for celebration, but when he begins to read aloud from Anna Karenina, he unwittingly becomes a catalyst in the lives of his avid listeners, for whom Tolstoy, the tropics and the American dream prove a volatile combination.

The event is free for all to view and donations are welcome. Register for this event online at www.theactingcompanyevents.org for more information call (212) 258-3111.