The 6th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab Concludes On December 9

The 6th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab concludes on Monday, December 9th, 2019. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. It is also the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation.

The December 9th lab will create a platform for four choreographers to explore dance from four different moments of the new musical Billy and the Golden Pencil. The new musical has a book by Steven Kopp, music by Big Bang Boom and Noah Reece, lyrics by John Bowhers and Noah Reece, and inspired by the story by John Bowhers and Steven Kopp. The featured choreographers are Steven Cardona, Rachel Leigh Dola, Olivia Palacios, and Tony Williams II. Mark Murray is the dramaturg, and New York Theatre Barn Artistic Director Joe Barros will be the guest moderator.

The Choreography Lab's programming supports choreographer development, fosters collaboration between writers and choreographers early in the creative process, and serves as an educational forum where all parties can strengthen and specify how dance can be used to convey story and character. The Choreography Lab is curated and produced by Avital Asuleen, Victoria Crowser serves as associate producer, and Adolpho Blaire and Christopher Noffke are lab consultants. Past moderators have included choreographers Edie Cowan, Wendy Seyb, Shea Sullivan, Karla Garcia, and Rommy Sandhu, director/choreographer Gerry McIntrye, DanceBreak creator Melinda Atwood, writer/director Marc Acito, and director Richard Sabellico.

The December 9th lab will begin at 7PM at Pearl Studios in NYC (500 8th Ave, Studio 412). To purchase tickets and for more details, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org. Seating is limited.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You