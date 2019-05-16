The 5th Annual New York Indie Theatre One-minute Play Festival Comes To New Ohio Theatre

The 5th ANNUAL NEW YORK INDIE THEATRE ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL (#1MPF) returns to for its fifth year, in partnership with New Ohio Theatre. The 5th Annual NY Indie 1MPF runs three performances only; Sunday, June 2nd, Monday, June 3rd, and Tuesday, June 4th at 8pm. All performances are at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street). Tickets, priced at $20, are available at newohiotheatre.org.

The 5thANNUAL NEW YORK INDIE THEATRE ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL will feature brand new one-minute plays by Ian Allen, Jonathan Alexandratos, Suzanne Bachner, Matthew Barbot, Paula Pizzi-Black, Maggie Bofill, Kate Bell, Emily Bohannon, Eddie Cardona, Paris Crayton III, Oscar Cabrera, Julissa Contreras, Scott Casper, Guadalís Del Carmen, Seth Christenfeld, Marco Jo Clate, Anton Dudley, Georgina Escobar, Ryan M. Fogarty, Gina Femia, Katherine Clark Gray, Charles Gershman, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Ben Gassman, Lisa Huberman, Megan Hart, Daniel John Kelley, Mrinalini Kamath, Lee LeBreton, Deb Laufer, Jessica Luck, David Lawson, Judith Leora, Erin Mallon, Mona Mansour, Ed Malin, Julian Mesri, Julia Melfi, Jeni Mahoney, Elisabeth Ng, Roger Nasser, Vinny Eden Ortega, Duncan Pflaster, Larry Powell, Nicole Pandolfo, Robin Rothstein, Alex Rubin, Joe Reault, Chris Rivera, Stan Richardson, Kate Moira Ryan, Tyler Rivenbark, Isaac Rathbone, MEGAN SASS, Karin Shook, Jona Tarlin, Valerie Work, Catherine Weingarten, Zach Wegner, Joshua Young, & More!

Directed by: Jaclyn Biskup, Pete Boisvert, Katie Kay Chelena, Emily Edwards, Nico Grelli, Emily Hartford, Enormvs Muñoz, Martavius Parrish, Sean Pollock, & Jesse Edward Rosbrow

Curated and led by Dominic D'Andrea & Caitlin Wees

Tickets: $20. Tickets are currently available at newohiotheatre.org.





