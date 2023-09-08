Teatro SEA Unveils Season Featuring New Productions and Audiobooks for Hispanic Heritage Month

Teatro SEA, the premiere Latino theater for young audiences in the United States, has revealed its upcoming season, featuring an exciting partnership with Penguin Random House Audiobooks set to release for Hispanic Heritage Month in September.

The new season will include a diverse lineup of bilingual shows, including the brand new production Rancho Tales in November, a playful musical featuring animal puppets for the very young, and El Avión The Airplane LIVE: The Holiday Fiesta!, a live theatrical concert to celebrate the holiday season from El Avión The Airplane Band in December, a vibrant and imaginative music group where the singers perform in character as the crew of a fantastical airplane.

Teatro SEA is located at 107 Suffolk Street, part of the Clemente Center on the Lower East Side. Tickets for performances range from $15-$30. For more details, the theater can be reached at 212-529-1545, or via the website teatrosea.org.

The season also includes revivals of fan-favorite productions from the Teatro SEA repertory, including My Magical Colombian Bus/Mi chivita mágica (Sept-Oct), My Superhero Roberto Clemente/Mi superhero Roberto Clemente (Jan-Feb), ¡Viva Pinocho! A Mexican Pinocchio! (March-May) and The César Chávez Story (May-June). Each of these shows will feature Teatro SEA's signature blend of music, puppetry, and engaging storytelling, designed to inspire and educate young audiences from all backgrounds and languages. For tickets and more information, please Click Here

In addition to the new shows, Teatro SEA is proud to announce its partnership with Penguin Random House Audio. This partnership will bring Teatro SEA's beloved stories to life in a new way, allowing audiences to experience the magic of Teatro SEA's productions through audiobooks. Audiobooks will become available for sale on September 12th.

"Having written and presented theater for young audiences for over 35 years, I am excited to expand my work through audiobooks," said Dr. Manuel A. Morán, CEO and Founder of Teatro SEA. "By sharing stories from Latin America, latinized classic children's stories, and original tales, I hope to not only have listeners hear them, but also allow them to dream and envision them on stage."

Teatro SEA's immersive audiobooks are based on the theater company's productions for young audiences. The books are written by artistic director Manuel Antonio Morán, narrated by a full cast, and include music and sound effects. These audiobooks bring classic folk tales and fairy tales from throughout Latin America to life for a new generation, featuring stories from countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

The audiobook recordings will be narrated by notable Latin voices. Mexican actors Jorge Blanco (Violetta), Beto Castillo (Sesame Street), Carolina Ayala (Demente Criminal), and a full cast will narrate ¡Viva Pinocho! A Mexican Pinocchio, a heart-warming retelling of the classic folktale by a young Mexican immigrant on his journey to understanding himself, his heritage, and embracing a new country.

My Magical Colombian Bus follows Lucy and her very special group of friends on a journey through captivating Colombia and is narrated by Colombian actors Julieth Restrepo (Loving Pablo), Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos), Carolina Gutiérrez (The L Word: Generation Q), Johanna Curé (Grey's Anatomy), and more. Additional narrators to be announced.

Full list of Audiobooks to be released this fall are listed below, more information on these titles can be found in this website:

¡Viva Pinocho! A Mexican Pinocchio | ¡Viva Pinocho! Un Pinocho mexicano

My Magical Chivita | Mi Chivita mágica

A Tango-Dancing Cinderella | Cenicienta tanguera

Juan Bobo's Tales | Los cuentos de Juan Bobo

My Superhero Roberto Clemente | Mi superhéroe Roberto Clemente

Butter | Mantequilla

Martina, The Little Roach | La cucarachita Martina

Pedro Animal Falls in Love | Pedro Animal se enamora

The Colors of Frida | Los colores de Frida

Teatro SEA's new season kicks off on September 23rd, with My Magical Colombian Bus/Mi chivita mágica. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Click Here

About Teatro SEA

Teatro SEA is the premiere Latino theater for young audiences in the United States. Founded in 1985, Teatro SEA has been inspiring and educating young audiences with its unique blend of music, dance, and engaging storytelling for over three decades. Through its productions and educational programs, Teatro SEA aims to promote inclusivity, diversity, and social justice, while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Latinx community.

About Penguin Random House Audio

Penguin Random House Audiobooks is a division of Penguin Random House, the world's largest trade book publisher. Penguin Random House Audiobooks produces high-quality audiobooks across all genres, including fiction, non-fiction, and children's books. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for storytelling, Penguin Random House Audiobooks aims to bring the joy of reading to audiences around the world.

