Target Margin Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Shakespeare's PERICLES & More

The Obie Award-winning Target Margin Theater has announced details for its 2022-2023 season which is anchored by the world premiere staging of Shakespeare's Pericles, a play about healing, redemption, and reconciliation. Running February 25 - March 26, 2023, with an opening set for March 6, Pericles stars Eunice Wong, a longtime associate artist of Target Margin Theater, who leads a cast of five in an intimate chamber staging by David Herskovits of this rarely-performed comedy.



Pericles is told like a mystery play, or a fable, or a Sindbad sea-voyage tale: the action wanders episodically as the hero ages, suffers, and ultimately shares a wonderful, wondrous restoration of lost life and love. Pericles is also generally agreed now to be the product of a collaboration between Shakespeare and at least one other author, probably George Wilkins. With this premiere, Target Margin Theater develops its work in oral storytelling and delves into questions of authorship.

Target Margin Theater's Sunset Park storytelling program, HERE AND NOW, wraps up with public installation and performances in October at the Sunset Park Branch (4201 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn) of the Brooklyn Public Library. A Celebration with Live Storytelling will be open to the public on October 1 from noon to 2pm. Since April 2022, Target Margin has been gathering members of the Sunset Park community to share stories in Mandarin, Spanish, and English about their personal experiences and history in the Sunset Park neighborhood. HERE AND NOW uses the tools of collective storytelling and artistic expression to foster community healing, build cross-cultural solidarity, provide a forum for personal experiences to be heard, and engage community members in the creative process. At each live presentation, four to six storytellers will perform their stories. Public events continue on October 25 and 27 at 5pm. HERE AND NOW was created in partnership with the Academy of Medical & Public Health Services (AMPHS) with the support of the Arts in Mental Health Initiative of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund.



On November 14, 2022, Target Margin Theater will celebrate 30 years of innovative, form-giving theatrical invention by honoring two board members at its annual gala: long-time company member Greig Sargeant and Adam Weinstein, President and CEO of Phipps Houses.



For the second year, Target Margin Theater will welcome local students of Sunset Park to perform their own original work in its Young Artists Program. Elementary School Students of Sunset Park's PS01 will join with Target Margin Theater Artists Rawya El Chab and Leonie Bell to create an original production that will be performed for the public on December 10, 2022 at The Doxsee Theater.



During the 2022-2023 season, Target Margin Theater will continue to expand resources for artists with its Space Residency Program. Each artist is given up to 100 hours of time to develop their own work. Target Margin Theater's Fall 2022 Resident Artists are Adrian Costa, Jesse Freedman, Reuven Isaiah Glezer, Abigail Levine, Kareem Lucas, Sarah McEneaney, One Whale's Tale, Annie Jin Wang, Brandon Woolf, and Marina Zurita.

Target Margin Theater Institute will also welcome its first group of fellows since the pandemic. The year-long fellowship provides five artists space, support, and a $1,000 stipend to challenge themselves and their art-making practice. Applications will open on October 1 and the new Fellows will be announced on December 1.

Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits said, "After five years working on a huge production, I want to work small! So here comes Pericles as a chamber play, something brief and intimate. But Target Margin's exploration of group authorship continues. With One Night we asked how stories are shared, passed on, and live continuously through the people who give them voice. This work is expressed in all our programs, here with the local Sunset Park community and in the broader artistic community. Pericles itself is a perfect example of how authorship has always been shared by working artists; the play opens up new space for us to explore playmaking together. It also brings back the amazing Eunice Wong (Faust, Mourning Becomes Electra), my longtime friend and an important artistic partner. After thirty years, Target Margin continues to deepen the connections of storytelling, theater, authorship, and community in new ways."

Target Margin Theater is a multi-Obie Award-winning theater based in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, founded on the principle that works of art return us to real truths most powerfully by their divergence from a strict illustration of reality. For over 30 years, Target Margin has been praised for their innovative, experimental interpretations of classic texts, opera, literature and historical sources. They exist to build a world where all people embrace the original, the challenging, and the different. They energize audiences with plays that expand the possibilities of live performance and engage their community at all levels through partnerships and programs. The company has served over 1,000 artists (emerging and established) through its extensive programming and is committed to nurturing the creative aspirations of the next generation of theater makers. In 2019, Target Margin was recognized for their impact on the field with the Obie Award for Sustained Artistic Excellence. www.targetmargin.org