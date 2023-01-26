Tarell Alvin McCraney, Benjamin Benny & More to Join Majkin Holmquist for BARD AT THE GATE Talkback

Playwrights Tarell Alvin McCraney (THE BROTHERS SIZE; Oscar-winner MOONLIGHT), Benjamin Benny (ALMA, IN HIS HANDS) and Otis Cortez Ramsey-Zoe (literary manager, Arena Stage) will join Majkin Holmquist for a Talk Back following the debut streaming of her play TENT REVIVAL on the popular digital theater series BARD AT THE GATE on Monday, January 30 at 7 p.m., it has been announced by Nicole A. Watson, Associate Artistic at McCarter Theater Center and BARD co-artistic director. Ms. Watson will introduce this 'opening night' streaming of TENT REVIVAL and the post-show Talk Back, which will be moderated by Mr. Ramsey-Zoe. BARD AT THE GATE productions are streamed on Broadway on Demand. www.broadwayondemand.com

TENT REVIVAL is set in 1957 Kansas where an impoverished family's fortunes are seemingly reversed when the father is embraced as a religious visionary. The play was first presented at the Carlotta Festival. Ms. Holmquist and Mr. McCraney met during her time as an MFA student at Yale's David Geffen School of Drama, of which Mr. McCraney is department chair, and where Ms. Holmquist is a writer and teacher.

BARD AT THE GATE is in its 3rd season of presenting plays digitally by way of providing increased access to new work for audiences, and an additional outlet for playwrights' works to be seen and added to theatrical canon of American plays. The series is co-curated by Ms. Watson and BARD founder Paula Vogel. The series is produced in concert with McCarter Theater Center.

