TaleFest Presents the Return of IT CAME FROM NEW YORK! at The Kraine Theater

"No Name & A Bag O' Chips," New York's best damn comedy/variety show continues their 25th anniversary celebration on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7pm, at the Kraine Theater's TaleFest storytelling festival. Storyteller / author Michele Carlo, along with No Name founder / producer Eric Vetter will present a one-night return of Carlo's long-running (2005-2013) story series "It Came From New York." For advance $10.00 discounted tickets ($15 at the door) go to : http://www.comedyhistory101.com/talefest For additional TaleFest information contact: comedyhistory101@gmail.com

Ever wonder what makes a real New Yorker tick? What makes us so extreme...so infuriating...so enviable? Is it the weather? Something in the water? Or just that we really are undeniably different than the rest of the U.S.? "IT CAME FROM NEW YORK" is a story show that celebrates an endangered species: our city's native sons and daughters. Each borough has its own accent, its own culture and its own story. From Brooklyn: CAROLE MONTGOMERY (Funny Women of a Certain Age); Queens: SANDI MARX (The Moth, RISK!); Manhattan: TOMMY PRYOR (author/storyteller "I Hate The Dallas Cowboys"); The Bronx: Michele Carlo (Moth Mainstage, PBS's "Stories from the Stage") and Staten Island: ALEXIS SOTTILE (writer/actor). The show will also feature a surprise Token Non-New Yorker (yep, the NYC subway system no longer uses tokens but we do) and music from Courtney Hill!

Produced by Harmon Leon, TaleFest is a five-day festival (July 10-14, 2019) that celebrates the best of the New York City comedy storytelling scene; featuring live storytelling podcast recordings and solo performances by NYC's most renowned and sought-after storytellers. The Kraine Theatre is located on East 4th Street (between Second & Third Aves). Subway: "F" to Second Ave, "N" or "R" to 8th Street, #6 to Astor Place. For further information, call (212) 777-6088. Performers subject to change, For more "No Name" info, contact Eric Vetter: (347) 885-3466 /NoNameNYC@hotmail.com





