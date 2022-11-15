TWO JEWS, TALKING Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date
The Off-Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, by Ed. Weinberger, directed by Dan Wackerman, starring Josh Mostel (My Favorite Year, The Boys Next Door) and Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, "Younger") will play its final performance at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues) on Sunday, November 27 at 3pm.
Two Jews, Talking takes us on a hilarious romp through time! Two one-act plays bring Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship. The show's humor evokes a sense of nostalgia for simpler times - when comedy was rooted in pure fun.
The production features scenic, lighting and projection design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and sound design by Trevor Trotto. The Production Stage Manager is Jacqueline Perez. Casting by Robin Carus (original casting by Carol Hanzel).
The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm.
Tickets are $79.50 and $119.00 and may be purchased through TeleCharge.com/ (212) 239-6200.
For more information, visit www.twojewstalking.com.
Josh Mostel
(Lou/Marty) This is Josh's second show at St. Clements. He appeared in Dmitri Lipkin's Cranes in 1999. Off Broadway Josh was in the wonderful The Boys Next Door. He has directed some Off B'way plays, among them Red Diaper Baby. Josh has also done 6 Broadway plays and two musicals. Josh was in such diverse movies as Matewan, Jesus Christ Superstar, City Slickers, Billy Madison, Star 80 and more than 30 others. Josh spends his time on Monhegan Island, Maine and the upper west side. He is looking forward to having his right hip replaced in January. In Two Jews, Talking Josh is using the cane that belonged to his father Zero, of beloved memory.
Richard Masur
(Bud/Phil) Here is a sampling of his 50-year career: Broadway: Lucky Guy, Democracy, and The Changing Room; Off-Broadway (partial): Sarah, Sarah, The Ruby Sunrise, Fetch Clay, Make Man, Relevance, The Net Will Appear. He has appeared in over 60 feature films, including The Thing, Heartburn, Risky Business, My Girl, License to Drive, Another Year Together, Before, During and After and Hudson. TV series (partial) - "Transparent," "Younger," "Girls," "Bull," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Orange Is the New Black," "Red Oaks," "MASH," "One Day at a Time," "Rhoda" and the upcoming Netflix miniseries "Jigsaw." Over 40 TV movies including - Fallen Angel, Adam, The Burning Bed (Emmy Nomination), It, And the Band Played On, and 61*. He is currently filming the new HBO Max series The Girls On The Bus. Former National President, VP and Board Member of Screen Actors Guild & National Board Member of SAG-AFTRA. Full list of his credits on imdb.com.
Ed Weinberger
(Playwright) is the recipient of nine Emmy awards and has written for such diverse comedians as Bob Hope, Richard Pryor, and Johnny Carson (for five years on The Tonight Show). He began his career in the early '60s with Dick Gregory. He wrote and produced for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, co-created Taxi, Dear John, and The Cosby Show. He also executive produced and created Amen, Sparks, and Good News. Honors include three Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody, and nine Emmy Awards. In 2000, he received The Writer's Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award. Weinberger is the author of the one- man play A Man and His Prostate, which starred the late Ed Asner and toured nationally for over five years.
Dan Wackerman
(Director) is the artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company. Some directing credits for Peccadillo include: Paul Osborn's Morning's At Seven, Rex Pickett's Sideways (NYC premiere), George Kelly's The Show-Off, Thornton Wilder's A Wilder Christmas, Clifford Odets' Rocket to the Moon (Drama Desk nomination), William Inge's A Loss of Roses (Best Theatre of 2014, Wall Street Journal), Jeffrey Hatcher's Ten Chimneys (NYC premiere), the Schwartz/Fields/Abbott/ Smith musical A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Musical Revival), Elmer Rice's Counsellor-at-Law (Obie Award for Outstanding Direction, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival, Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding Direction & Revival) and The Talk of the Town by Ginny Redington & Tom Dawes (MAC nomination). Playwrighting credits include Fancy, a Country Jukebox Musical (world premiere, Meadow Brook Theatre, '21) and Uncle Ted (Scenes from the McCarrick Report).
