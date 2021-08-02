TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in Now Available to Download and Stream

Twinkle's Fairy Pet Day is a family friendly recording of the hit musical that has delighted audiences of all ages. The Off Broadway Cast Recording comes on the heels of the anxiously awaited American publication of the Twinkle book series by Simon and Schuster. Now lovers of little fairies can experience Twinkle's adventures with her pet dragon by listening to the original cast recording that captures all the magic and music of the premiere production.

Twinkle has always wanted a pet and is thrilled when Fairy Godmother grants her wish. While her friends get cute little pets, a naughty pet dragon named Scruffy is NOT what Twinkle had in mind! Can Twinkle tame her dragon in time for Fairy Pet Day?

Recorded April 2016,Twinkle's Fairy Pet Day features the vocal talents of original cast members Rachel Peterson, Michelle ZurSchmiede, Trysten Reynolds, Cynthia Nesbit with Matthew Hardy providing the voice of Scruffy the Dragon. The recording was produced and mixed by Randy Klein and Matthew Hardy with mastering by Duff Harris.

Twinkle's Fairy Pet Day received it's Off Broadway premiere with Vital Theater Company in January of 2016. Originally titled Twinkle Tames a Dragon, the show is based on the book by Katharine Holabird and features a score by Randy Klein (composer) and Matthew Hardy (lyricist). Klein and Hardy are familiar to young audiences for their critically acclaimed score for Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas. Katharine Holabird is the author of other titles for young readers including the popular Angelina Ballerina series. The libretto was written by Katharine Holabird, Cara Lustik and Matthew Hardy. The original production was directed by Sam Viverito.

For more information about the production please visit www.TwinklesFairyPetDay.com

Add some fairy sparkle to your life and download this delightful album from you favorite online music store.

Track List:

1. Twinkle's Entrance

2. Magic and Music

3. The Pet I Get

4. Pet Spells / Scruffy's Strut

5. Fairy Pet Day Intro

6. Dragons Stink

7. Dragon Obedience Class

8. Bring It

9. Bad Dragon/ It's You

10. Fairy Pet Day

11. The Competition

12. Being Yourself / It's You

Available for download and streaming at all online digital stores at https://lnk.to/Twinkle