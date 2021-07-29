Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… By Cirque Du Soleil Will Return This Holiday Season

pixeltracker

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00AM local time.

Jul. 29, 2021  
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… By Cirque Du Soleil Will Return This Holiday Season

The acclaimed family holiday theatrical - "'Twas the Night Before..." by Cirque du Soleil - is returning to both The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, two of MSG Entertainment's venues. The production will run at The Chicago Theatre for 17 performances from November 26 through December 5, 2021, and at Hulu Theater at MSG for 28 performances from December 9 through December 27, 2021. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00AM local time.


"'Twas the Night Before...," Cirque du Soleil's exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer - rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil and help families create new holiday traditions.

The critically acclaimed production returns to The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden after debuting at both venues in 2019. The Chicago run sold more than 50,000 tickets, completely selling out its 17-show engagement, while the New York run sold out a whopping 25 performances. This holiday theatrical has created national and local media buzz:


Tickets for "'Twas the Night Before..." at The Chicago Theatre start at $30 and can be purchased online at www.chicagotheatre.com/cirque. Tickets for "'Twas the Night Before..." at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden start at $40 and can be purchased online at www.msg.com/cirque. Service charges apply to internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Jennifer Simard Photo
Jennifer Simard

More Hot Stories For You

  • Young Artists Ensemble Will Present LES MISERABLES School Edition Beginning Tomorrow
  • Transcendence Theatre Company Returns To Jack London State Historic Park With ROAD TRIP Next Month
  • 5-STAR Theatricals Has Announced its 2021-2022 Season
  • Transcendence Theatre Company Presents ROAD TRIP! At Jack London State Historic Park