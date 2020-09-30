THE WIZARDS OF OAKWOOD DRIVE Extends Its Run, Continuing Interactive Home Performances

The show will play multiple times per day on Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $30.

Tom Salamon 's THE WIZARDS OF OAKWOOD DRIVE is continuing its run beginning October 10 through November. The Wizards of Oakwood Drive was initially commissioned by The La Jolla Playhouse and began performances in July and ran through this past weekend. The show was seen by audiences from 49 of the 50 states and Australia, London, Dublin, Brazil, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sweden, Korea, Canada, and Denmark. The show will play multiple times per day on Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $30 and can be purchased by visiting WizardsofOakwood.com.

A successful creator of immerse theatre, Salamon has found an innovative and magical way to make the audiences' house the stage. The Wizards Of Oakwood Drive is a live, interactive, online performance for young audiences on Zoom. It follows two sibling wizards performing spells in a winner-take-all contest, and with a little help from parents in advance of the show, magic will happen in your own home.

To create the magical encounter with two young wizards, parents are sent a list of simple props and instructions on where to place them; this sets the stage for the sorcery. During the performance, the battling wizards perform magic, which sends kids on a treasure hunt. The panel of kid judges then votes to determine-once and for all-who the best wizard is on Oakwood Drive!

"In immersive theater we're always thinking about how to utilize the space, that the show should surround you. Without a physical space to design, I started to think about how to make the home the stage. And so Wizards became about making it more than a two-dimensional experience, with kids watching a performance on a screen. The challenge was how to set in motion an experience that would take place throughout their own homes." Creator and director of The Wizards of Oakwood Drive, Tom Salamon.

