THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW to Begin Performances in November

Performances will run November 15th to January 5th at The Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios. 

By: Nov. 01, 2024
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW to Begin Performances in November Image
Eric Carle's story, Dream Snow, will join The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. The show is currently in performances, with Dream Snow joining the lineup for a special holiday engagement from November 15th to January 5th at The Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios. 

In this heartwarming family holiday event, 75 enchanting puppets bring four of Eric Carle's beloved stories to life, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Dream Snow in The Very Hungry Holiday Show. Called “Bedazzling” by The New York Times and rated FIVE STARS by Time Out, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show is a can't-miss experience and perfect for audiences from 6 months and up. 
 
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show performs at The Duke Theater on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios (42nd Street, 229 West 42nd Street). 

To secure your tickets please visit hungrycaterpillarshow.com/newyork




