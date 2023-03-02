Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS To Premiere Off-Broadway

The award-winning musical features book and lyrics by Annie Pulsipher, music and lyrics by Alex Petti, and direction by Stephen M. Eckert.

Mar. 02, 2023  

The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends, a new musical, is having its official Off-Broadway premiere at the historic Players Theatre. The show is set to open on June 15th and will run for five weeks. The award-winning musical features book and lyrics by Annie Pulsipher, music and lyrics by Alex Petti, and direction by Stephen M. Eckert.

The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends is a gory feminist musical comedy aimed at the sexy, monster-loving teen we all keep buried in our hearts and middle school journals. It explores the lives of Stella, Grace, and Madison, three BFFs who have snagged the monster men of their dreams as dates for their Senior Prom. But what the girls soon discover is that when your dream man is a literal monster things can get ... nightmarish. And if they don't do something quick, Prom may end up more Carrie than Pretty in Pink.

Produced by lead producers Black Watch Theater and associate producer Dani Joseph, The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends will star Heather Sawyer, Alia Cuadros-Contreras, Zoe Dean, Will Einbinder, Hagan Oliveras, Patrick Voss Davis, Stephanie Hawkins, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, Sophia Carlin, and Jonah McKinley.

The show returns to NYC after a successful run at SheNYC Arts' Summer Festival in 2018.

For ticket information, click here. To learn more about the musical, visit deadboyfriendsmusical.com.




