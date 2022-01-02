THE TEN COMMANDMENTS Musical Will Make US Premiere in May

One of France's most successful musicals, "The Ten Commandments," is heading to New York!

Almost 20 years after its opening, "The Ten Commandments" is presented in English with the first single from the Cast Album Recording of an upcoming Broadway adaptation. Created by the filmmaker Elie Chouraqui, with music by Pascal Obispo and lyrics by Lionel Florence and Patrice Guirao, this artistic work has gathered over 3 million spectators in Europe total. This revival recording and stage adaptation are the ideas of the baritone and producer David Serero, who signs the English language adaptation and the American theatrical productions. The first single from the upcoming Cast Album Recording, titled The Maximum Pain (La Peine Maximum), has been released on all platforms. The first series of Off-Broadway performances will take place in May 2022 in New York. Tickets and additional information will soon be available.

First presented in October 2000, the musical was an instant hit, equaling in success another famous French musical: Notre Dame de Paris. The musical carried such radio hits as "L'envie d'aimer," performed by Daniel Levi. The show revealed to the world performers that became notable stars such as Yael Naim, Ahmed Mouici, and more. Sonia Rykiel designed the original costumes, and Kamel Ouali signed the choreography. The show broke barriers between people and assembled all religions as one.

"I have carried this masterpiece in my heart since its first day of creation. This unique collaboration between two masters, Elie Chouraqui and Pascal Obispo, will forever remain in the history of French musicals. The whole collaboration was sublimated by the original French lyrics of Lionel Florence and Patrice Guirao and the exceptional quality of the original performers that no one could be compared to this day. My idea is to make this work suitable for American audiences with an established musical theater culture (the perfected combination of theatrical dialogues and music). I know that it will be a success because no one in the world can remain indifferent to this story and the exceptional music. The work of adaptation and interpretation of the material was necessary to match the high standards of Broadway. It's a dream come true, and I am eternally grateful to Mr. Chouraqui, Obispo, Florence, Guirao, and Atlético Editions for their trust, guidance, and kindness. I expect this work to enter the American musical theater repertoire and to be performed all over the United States and in English-speaking countries", stated David Serero, who will also play the role of Moses.

The creator, Elie Chouraqui, commented: "I am thrilled and honored that my show, "Les Dix Commandements" (The Ten Commandments) with the gorgeous music by Pascal Obispo, has finally been adapted for New York, the capital of musicals. After playing it in France, Europe, and Asia, America - is a lifetime achievement. I must thank David Serero for his enthusiasm, strength, and unquenchable desire to bring this musical to Broadway." Elie Chouraqui is a French filmmaker born in 1950. Among others, he is known for the films "Ô Jerusalem," "Harrison's Flower," starring Andie MacDowell, Adrien Brody, Gerard Butler, Brendan Gleeson; "Man on Fire" with Joe Pesci, Scott Glenn, Jonathan Price. And several French film classics starring the most iconic French actors such as Jean-Hughes Anglade, Christophe Lambert, Richard Anconina, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and many more.

Pascal Obispo is one of the most successful singer/songwriters in the genre of French pop, who released numerous commercial blockbuster albums, scored Top Ten hit singles with regularity, embarked on multiple sold-out concert tours, wrote songs for a musical of his own creation, and collaborated with a long list of French pop stars. The lead single of The Ten Commandments, "L'envie d'aimer," was also recorded in English by Celine Dion.

The Maximum Pain is performed by Lawrence Neals, with background vocals by Lisa Monde, Mackenzie Tank, Kristyn Vario. English adaptation and production by David Serero. The music is composed by Pascal Obispo, and the original French lyrics are written by Lionel Florence and Patrice Guirao.