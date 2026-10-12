THE STEEL MAN to Make Off-Broadway Debut at 59E59 Theaters

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Penguin Rep Theatre will present the Off-Broadway premiere of The Steel Man, a play by Cary Gitter, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will begin Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for a limited engagement through December 13, 2026, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater B.

Inspired by a true story, The Steel Man follows Jake Gellert as he struggles to escape from the shadow of his larger-than-life father, Leo, a Hungarian Jewish Holocaust survivor. While Leo remains consumed by the past and a desire to avenge the family he lost, Jake searches for a way to forge his own identity and help his father find peace.

The Steel Man had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY in 2024. It is the fourth work by Gitter to be produced by Penguin at 59E59 following Gene & Gilda (2025), The Sabbath Girl: Musical (book & lyrics by Gitter, music & lyrics by Neil Berg) (2024), and The Sabbath Girl (play) (2020).

The cast of The Steel Man is Sam Guncler (The Gathering, My Name is Asher Lev), Amanda Kristin Nichols (Three Sisters, The Hills of California), and Leighton Samuels (Three Musketeers, The Man Who Shot Liberty Vallance).

The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (scenic design), Christian Fleming (costume design), Ed McCarthy (lighting design), Max Silverman (composer and sound design), Brian Pacelli(projections design) and Buffy Cardoza (properties). The casting director is Jenn Haltman. The production stage manager is Isaac Goldman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 08 Hrs 11 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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