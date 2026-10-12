THE STEEL MAN to Make Off-Broadway Debut at 59E59 Theaters
The play stars Sam Guncler, Amanda Kristin Nichols, and Leighton Samuels in a drama inspired by a true story.
Penguin Rep Theatre will present the Off-Broadway premiere of The Steel Man, a play by Cary Gitter, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will begin Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for a limited engagement through December 13, 2026, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater B.
Inspired by a true story, The Steel Man follows Jake Gellert as he struggles to escape from the shadow of his larger-than-life father, Leo, a Hungarian Jewish Holocaust survivor. While Leo remains consumed by the past and a desire to avenge the family he lost, Jake searches for a way to forge his own identity and help his father find peace.
The Steel Man had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY in 2024. It is the fourth work by Gitter to be produced by Penguin at 59E59 following Gene & Gilda (2025), The Sabbath Girl: Musical (book & lyrics by Gitter, music & lyrics by Neil Berg) (2024), and The Sabbath Girl (play) (2020).
The cast of The Steel Man is Sam Guncler (The Gathering, My Name is Asher Lev), Amanda Kristin Nichols (Three Sisters, The Hills of California), and Leighton Samuels (Three Musketeers, The Man Who Shot Liberty Vallance).
The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (scenic design), Christian Fleming (costume design), Ed McCarthy (lighting design), Max Silverman (composer and sound design), Brian Pacelli(projections design) and Buffy Cardoza (properties). The casting director is Jenn Haltman. The production stage manager is Isaac Goldman.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)