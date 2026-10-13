THE QUALITY OF MERCY & QUENTIN AND DAHLIA to Open at American Theatre Of Actors
John DeBenedetto directs both pieces, starring Kevin Chaikelson, Devon Lawler, Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias, Richard Sexton, and Sharon Sharhar.
The American Theatre of Actors (ATA) has announced a limited five-day engagement featuring two contrasting, fast-paced one-act comedies: John DeBenedetto’s game-show scramble The Quality of Mercy and Roberta Pantal Rhodes’ poignant romantic study Quentin and Dahlia. Directed by veteran stage director John DeBenedetto, the production runs November 11–15, 2026, at ATA’s Beckmann Theatre.
The evening pairs high-stakes hilarity with tender intimacy:
- The Quality of Mercy (written and directed by John DeBenedetto) puts lifelong loyalty on trial under studio stage lights. When one friend's blunder costs both men a small fortune on a nationally televised game show, their bond is pushed to its breaking point. The production features Kevin Chaikelson, Devon Lawler, and Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias. Running time: approx. 25 minutes.
- Quentin and Dahlia (by Roberta Pantal Rhodes) shifts the tempo into the rich, humorous, and unpredictable tapestry of long-term companionship. Starring Richard Sexton as Quentin and Sharon Sharhar as Dahlia, the play chronicles the colorful incidents, quiet eccentricities, and enduring affection between an older couple navigating life side-by-side. Running time: approx. 25 minutes.
Director John DeBenedetto brings a seasoned comedic eye to helm both pieces. DeBenedetto returns to ATA following acclaimed stagings of George Bernard Shaw’s Overruled and Henrik Ibsen’s When We Dead Awaken. His past directing credits also include the premiere of Vino Veritas at Theater for the New City. He holds a Master of Arts in Theater from Hunter College.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS & TICKETING
- Venue: The Beckmann Theatre at American Theatre of Actors (ATA)
- Dates: Wednesday, November 11 – Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Performance Schedule:
- Wednesday through Saturday at 8:00 PM
- Sunday Matinee at 3:00 PM
- Tickets & Information: our.show/mercyquentin
ABOUT THE CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
- John DeBenedetto (Playwright & Director): A frequent collaborator with American Theatre of Actors, DeBenedetto’s directing credits span classic and contemporary drama across New York City stages.
- Roberta Pantal Rhodes (Playwright, Quentin and Dahlia): Roberta has had several plays produced at ATA. She has published fiction, poetry and nonfiction. Her memoir Once the Way Home and her book of poems, I've Waited So Long were published by Amazon.
- Cast: Kevin Chaikelson, Devon Lawler, Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias, Richard Sexton (Quentin), and Sharon Sharhar (Dahlia).
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