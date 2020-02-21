THE MIDDLEMAN Set to Open at The Hudson Guild Theater

On Tuesday, February 25th at 7pm, Wednesday February 26th at 6:30pm and Saturday February 29th at 4:30 pm there will be a premiere presentation of the new play The Middleman written by Marlin Thomas and directed by Ashley Griffin (Hamlet) at The Hudson Guild Theater, 441 West 26th Street as part of NYC Winterfest. Runtime: 80 minutes. Tickets range from $25-$34 and available at https://newyorkfestivaltickets.com/product/the-middleman/

Near the end of the Second World War, a pawn broker in Zürich arranges for an exchange of money and weapons between an officer in British intelligence and a Jewish insurgent from Mandated Palestine. The two achieve all that they wanted and all that they did not want. They return a year later for justice.

The Middleman poses difficult questions about the conflict between justice and freedom and about the costs of neutrality and commitment.

Featuring: Beau Allen* (Heisenberg,) Monica Charline Brown (Forbidden Colors, La MaMa E.T.C.), Billy Finn (The Wanderer,) Curt James* (Angels in America, Broadway,) and Nick Jordan* (The System)

Written by: Marlin Thomas (I Never Heard Such Silence,) Directed by Ashley Griffin (Hamlet), presented by NYC Winterfest.

*appear courtesy of AEA and Theatre Authority, Inc.

For more information please visit: https://themiddlemanstageplay.com





