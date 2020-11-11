The Engine creates a new randomized roadmap of the viewer's THE MAD ONES experience.

The Mad Ones Engine is Now Live!

Start your Engines...over 2.8 Billion versions of The Mad Ones

Interactive digital theater has a new roadmap with The Mad Ones Engine! Created by writers of The Mad Ones, Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk, in collaboration with artistic director of The Mad Ones Lab Liz Fischer, creative technologist Tom Kinstrey, and video designer Patrick W. Lord, the Engine is a web platform designed to create seamless, randomized versions of the cult-favorite show. Each time you start the Engine, a new version of the show plays. At the launch of the Engine this week, there are nearly three billion versions of the show that you could watch and that number will only grow exponentially as more artists add their videos to the Engine.

The Engine creates a new randomized roadmap of the viewer's The Mad Ones experience, or it allows the viewer to choose limiting factors to customize their experience (based on a specific video or geotag they would like to hit), and it saves the viewer's experience with a playful unique "emojimap" - a concept that was invented specifically for the Engine - so that viewers can easily share their favorite versions of the show with others.

The content of the Engine is thanks to Concord Theatrical's groundbreaking hybrid license, which allows theater companies and individual independent artists to create public content to reach new digital audiences, while keeping the full digital production behind a paywall.

Experience the Engine here: https://engine.themadonesmusical.com/

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You