THE LOST GARDEN Benefit Fundraiser to Take Place For NYC's Immersive Theater Workers

It's been over a year since NYC theaters closed and immersive theater workers lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The very nature of what makes immersive theater poignant-intimate performances in shared spaces-makes it particularly difficult to reopen immersive shows even as other art spaces slowly return.

In order to directly benefit immersive theater workers who are still struggling financially and to bring together the immersive theater community, The Lost Garden is both an ambitious fundraiser and a dynamic FREE virtual show that includes performances by over 50 immersive artists that will be held on Saturday, May 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Head to lostimmersive.com to reserve your free ticket to The Lost Garden live-streamed Zoom show and to donate to the GoFundMe for immersive theater artists. 100% of the funds raised will be distributed directly to immersive artists and workers who are in need because of the pandemic. Artists and workers from the immersive theater industry can apply for funds through the link on the website.

Follow Lost Immersive on Instagram @lostimmersive for performer announcements and to participate in their art auction happening almost every day of the week now through April 30th.

The Lost Immersive team was originally founded by a group of friends who met through attending NYC-based immersive theater. Last fall, that group got together and decided: it's time for immersive fans to give back, and the fundraiser and virtual production The Lost Halloween was born. This event brought the immersive theater community together and raised over $45,000 to help immersive arts workers. Emergency funds were gifted to 87 immersive professionals who collectively represented over two dozen immersive shows in various roles, including performers, costume and makeup artists, lighting designers, music directors, stage managers, stewards, bartenders, front-of-house staff, carpenters, electricians, and more. The love and care of theater fans reached all corners of the immersive arts worker community.

Chelsey Ng, of Noirtown produced by Witness and Punchdrunk's Sleep No More, had this to say about the money she was gifted from The Lost Halloween fund: "Thank you so, so much. This money will go towards the possibility of securing an apartment in the spring. This money means I won't have to worry about loan payments this month. This money is far more than a gift; it provides me much needed comfort and security in this time. It's far more than I expected, and I am so, so grateful."

The arts have not recovered and regular paychecks are not on the horizon for the performers, crew, and staff of NYC immersive theater productions. With this in mind, Lost Immersive returns to large-scale fundraising with The Lost Garden.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

A forgotten garden. A journey of fate. A fundraiser for immersive arts workers.

The Lost Garden

Join them on Saturday, May 1, at 8:00 pm ET, for a live-streamed Zoom showcase of immersive artists to celebrate springtime (in the Northern Hemisphere) and to raise funds for the cast, crew, and staff of NYC's immersive theater world. Wander the winding paths of The Lost Garden as they reveal secrets and stories told through original performances by over 50 first-rate immersive artists. There will be new faces, familiar faces, and, of course, delightful surprises along the way. They promise you'll get lost, and if you're very lucky, you might be found.

This is a live Zoom event, and you can experience it however you're most comfortable. Camera-on is optional, the chat will be open, your best garden party attire is suggested (and may be rewarded), bring your own cocktails. Follow them on Instagram @lostimmersive for cast line-up announcements, a one-of-a-kind art auction, and other fun leading up to the party.

More info at lostimmersive.com.