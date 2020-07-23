THE LATEST DRAFT Podcast Rewrites How We Experience Musical Theatre

Even though the curtain's down, the show must go on! "The Latest Draft" is a podcast celebrating new works from the next generation of great musical theatre authors. Weekly episodes will feature podcast musicals by book writers, lyricists, and composers from around the world.

The brain child of theatre writers Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, the podcast aims to promote young theatre-makers and to inspire artists to keep creating during these trying times.

"The Latest Draft was created to give us an opportunity to elevate the voices of new musical theatre writers," says Rosenblatt. "We just received our MFAs from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch and with the industry being in such a challenging position, we wanted to provide a platform for our colleagues as well as other artists who are just starting out."

The majority of the show's podcast musicals are produced remotely, with performers recording themselves at-home and sending audio to editors for mixing and mastering.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has made this possible," said Collard. "Our incredible team of writers, who are so generously sharing their work with us in this format; all the amazing actors who have given up their time and talents to create recordings remotely, which is not as easy as coming in to a fancy studio."

Each episode will feature a new radio play followed by an in-depth interview with the playwrights, where they'll share their tips and tricks for tackling the creative process. Interviews are conducted by the show's host and producer, Noah Mutterperl.

Rosenblatt added, "We want to provide a space for emerging artists to share their drafts, of course, and we also want to help cultivate new relationships between writers and actors. We also want to encourage young writers and artists to continue cultivating their craft."

The first season of The Latest Draft includes work from over 25 writers and over 30 voice actors. Featured song-writers include Joe Badore, Josh Ben-Ami, Stephen Wagener Bennett, Lydia Breckon, Gabe Caruso, Elspeth Collard, Deniz Demirkurt, Sean Eads, Jessie Field, Dan Gibson, Brandy Hoang Collier, Nori Hung, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Durra Leung, Simon Lee, Gabrielle Mirabella, Lucy O'Brien,Nathan Riebli, Sam Rosenblatt, James Salem, Yuri Shibata, Dani Shoulman, Matt Stolfi, Andrew Strano, Maggie Sharp Tallan, and Enzo Veiga.

What to listen into the writer's room? Go to https://ourlatestdraft.wixsite.com/mysite.

