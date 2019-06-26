THE IMBIBLE Presents Millennial Old Fashioned Cocktail In Celebration Of 1,000th Performance

In celebration of its 1,000th performance on Friday, July 5th, "The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking" is proud to announce The Imbible Millennial Old Fashioned!

Imbible audiences know the Old Fashioned as the second craft cocktail served during "A Spirited History of Drinking," and this special recipe pays homage to some of the wonderful spirits that guests have enjoyed in shows since the show opened at the 2014 New York International Fringe Festival.



The Imbible Millennial Old Fashioned

-In a mixing glass half-filled with ice, add:

1-1/2 oz. Angel's Envy Bourbon

1/2 oz. Drambuie Scotch Liqueur

1/4 oz. Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur

-Stir thoroughly to chill and dilute.

-Strain into an old fashioned glass filled with fresh ice, add:

2 dashed Regan's Orange Bitters

-Garnish with a fresh lemon peel expressed over the top and slid into the glass.



The Imbible Millennial Old Fashioned will be served at our 1,000th performance, where guests will also be able to participate in a talk-back with the producers after the show.



Tickets on sale now at https://imbible.nyc.





