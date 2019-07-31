THE IMBIBLE Announces The 2019 Return Of RUM AND PIRATES

As THE IMBIBLE: A SPIRITED HISTORY OF DRINKING enters its sixth smash year as one of the 100 longest-running Off-Broadway shows of all time with over 1,000 performances, its producers have announced the second annual return of the audiences have been raving about: THE IMBIBLE: RUM AND PIRATES!

The show delves deeply into pirate life, legends, and history in addition to the mastery of rum and rum drinks - three of which are served during the performance! Join this unique company of performers, equally versed in education and entertainment, for an evening of cocktails, comedy, and a cappella sea shanties offered up with the kind of vibrancy that only THE IMBIBLE can deliver. Tickets are $89 for Orchestra Seating including three rum drinks, or $109 for First Class Seating on deck with a Guided Rum Tasting added, and can be purchased by calling 866-811-4111 or visiting Imbible.NYC.

Join us for New Pirate Onboarding as we muster our crew for the maiden voyage of the Pirate Ship Bumbo! We'll cover everything there is to know about how to be a successful pirate, starting of course with the history, applications, and proper appreciation of rum. Follow this tropical spirit from its origins in Persia, through the pivotal role it played in forging colonial empires on both sides of the Atlantic by powering the infamous Triangular Trade, to the creation of classic modern-day drinks like the Daiquiri and the Hurricane. Along the way, you'll be treated to three complimentary rum drinks including authentic pirate recipes while you enjoy gorgeous, traditional sea shanties and experience a taste of life aboard a golden-age pirate ship - all woven into THE IMBIBLE's signature mix of comedy, science, history, and some of the best drinks in New York!

THE IMBIBLE: RUM AND PIRATES is a can't-miss for all budding buccaneers seeking spirited adventure on the high seas! A limited number of First Class Tickets are available for each performance that include seating on deck with our crew, as well as a Guided Rum Tasting of silver, gold, and aged rums led by our Pirate Captain at the end of your journey.

The cast of RUM AND PIRATES features Nick Barakos, Megan Callahan, Justin Chesney, and Devon Meddock, with book by Nicole DiMattei and Anthony Caporale, a cappella vocal arrangements of traditional sea shanties by Josh Ehrlich, and cocktails created by Anthony Caporale.



Performances of RUM AND PIRATES are 8PM Fridays, and 5PM and 8PM Saturdays from August 23rd through October 12th. The Producers Club Theaters are located at 358 West 44th Street. Imbible.NYC





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You