THE GREATEST MUSICAL NEVER WRITTEN Receives New York Industry Workshops

Two industry workshops for The Greatest Musical Never Written will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM at the new Birdland Theater (315 West 44th Street New York, NY). The workshops will be presented by Aged in Wood Productions (Tony Award-winners Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler, whose combined credits include Avenue Q, In The Heights, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Angels in America), Brian and Dayna Lee (Tony Award-winners for Angels in America), Kliffer Entertainment (Evangeline), Merrie L. Davis of Next Act 2 Follow (Olivier Award-winner for Company), in association with Nicole Kramer.



"I haven't laughed this hard since Avenue Q!" says Robyn Goodman "Improvising a musical on the spot, making up songs and plot for 90 minutes is an unbelievable feat. People should come at least twice to believe it."



Winner of the Audience Choice Award for Outstanding Production at the 2016 Dora Awards in Toronto, The Greatest Musical Never Written is created and directed by Alan Kliffer, with Mark Sonnenblick (Midnight at The Never Get) serving as the improvising musical director.



Industry ticket requests may be sent to: info@evanbernardinproductions.com.



The Greatest Musical Never Written is the first fully improvised two-act musical experience where everything is possible! With nothing more than audience suggestions, our cast and musicians create a two-act musical with a complete plot, characters, costumes, music, and lyrics: all made up on the spot and completely unique to every performance. It's opening night...Every night!



An earlier version of The Greatest Musical Never Written originally premiered in Canada in 2013, created Canadian-born and New York City-based director, teacher and producer, Alan Kliffer. Kliffer has previously produced a series of innovative shows and workshops, both scripted and improvised including Mixed Company, Dark Secrets, ChasseGalerie, and Evangeline.

