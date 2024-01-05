THE GOOD SOLDIER SVEJK Comes to Theater for the New City in February

Performances run February 1 to 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 1 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 2 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo 4 Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! Off-Broadway

THE GOOD SOLDIER SVEJK Comes to Theater for the New City in February

From February 1 to 18, Theater for the New City (TNC) will present Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre (CAMT) in the world's first puppet theater adaptation of "The Good Soldier Švejk and His Fortunes in the First World War," a hilarious 1921 antiwar novel by Jaroslav Hašek, a countryman, contemporary and peer of Franz Kafka.  The book is a timeless satire about a good-humored, simple-minded man, overly enthusiastic to serve in the conflict.  Adapted and directed by Vít Horejš, it is an innovative re-interpretation of the classic, combining live performers with puppets.

 

In the book, Švejk [pronounced "Shvayk"], a professional dog thief and certified dimwit, stumbles through the WWI military machine of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, whose Czech soldiers are fighting in a conflict they do not understand on behalf of an empire to which they have no reason for loyalty. A series of absurdly comic episodes explore the pointlessness and futility of military discipline and of conflict in general, defining the idiocy of war and the men who wage it, not just in the Great War but in all wars; not just the idiocy of war but idiocy itself. The book was inspirational to Joseph Heller ("Catch 22"), the creators of M*A*S*H, and Bertold Brecht, among many.

 

Good-natured and garrulous, Švejk becomes the Austro-Hungarian Empire's most loyal Czech soldier when he is called up after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand - although his bumbling attempts to get to the front serve only to prevent him from reaching it. Playing cards, getting drunk and becoming a general nuisance, the resourceful halfwit uses all his natural cunning and genial subterfuge to deal with the doctors, police, clergy and officers who badger him towards battle. A story of a 'little man' caught in a vast bureaucratic machine, the book combines dazzling wordplay and piercing satire to create a hilariously subversive depiction of the futility of war.

 

The production will employ set and Bauhaus-influenced costumes by Theresa Linnihan and Czech puppets of all sizes from the collection of Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre.  The actor/puppeteers are Michelle Beshaw, Deborah Beshaw-Farrell, Vít Horejš, Theresa Linnihan, Sammy Rivas, Rocco George, Gage Morgan and Ben Watts.  Lighting is by Eric Norbury. Production Stage Manager is Rebecca Werner. GOH Productions producer is Bonnie Sue Stein.

 

Vít Horejš (adaptation, director, performer) is an émigré from Prague.  He founded Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre (CAMT) in 1990, utilizing century-old Czech puppets which he found in the attic of Jan Hus Church on East 74th Street.  His trademark is using puppets of many sizes, from six-inch toy marionettes to twelve-foot rod puppets which double as scenery.  During the pandemic Horejš organized, with the Czechoslovak Academy of Arts & Sciences, an online reading of Hašek's classic book, finding that it's the most-translated book in the Czech language.  He was already a fan of the 1956 film by Karel Steklý and the 2018 film by Christine Edzard and suspected there was possible popularity on these shores for the story.  The reading commemorated the 100th anniversary of the book's publication.  Horejš notes that in the communist period, the Czech army was frequently afraid of being "Shvayked," i.e. stymied by soldiers playing dumb. It's a form of resistance now seen in the Russian army in Ukraine.

 

TNC has presented CAMT in nine productions.  "The Very Sad Story of Ethel & Julius, Lovers and Spyes, and about Their Untymelie End while Sitting in a Small Room at the Correctional Facility in Ossining New York" explored the Rosenberg trial with a manipulated set but few puppets. Anita Gates wrote in the New York Times, "Vít Horejš has written and directed a first-rate, thoroughly original production and made it look effortless. The cast gives charged, cohesive performances, and the staging is expert." "Revolution!?" was a collaboration with three performers from Bohemia and Moravia, examining revolutions throughout the history of mankind as a backdrop for the extraordinary peaceful 1989 Velvet Revolution in former Czechoslovakia.  "Mr. M" (2011) was the first American stage adaptation of "Mr. Theodore Mundstock" by Ladislav Fuks, a postwar Czech writer of psychological fiction.  The production, which continued at the Jewish Community Center of Manhattan, starred the Grand Dame of Yiddish music scene Adrienne Cooper (1946-2011) in her last major public appearance.  In 2013, puppets and live performers enacted an enigmatic tale of early World War II in "King Executioner," written and directed by Vít Horejš, loosely based on "When you are a King, You will be an Executioner" (1968) by the Polish magical realist novelist Tadeusz Nowak (1930-1991). In 2015, the company performed "The Magic Garden, or, The Princess Who Grew Antlers," an ensemble creation that was cheerfully assembled from Czech fairy tales in which antlers appear.  In 2018, the company introduced "Three Golden Hairs of Grandfather Wisdom" and "The Winter Tales," two plays based on Czech fairy tales.   In 2019, the company reimagined its breakthrough production, "Johannes Dokchtor Faust, a Petrifying Puppet Comedye," at TNC, updating it to the topsy-turvy political climate of the year. In 2020 and 2021, TNC presented the troupe in "A Christmas Carol, Oy! Hanukkah, Merry Kwanzaa (Happy Ramadan)" live and streaming.

 

Vít Horejš writes, "The troupe is excited to return to Crystal Field and Theater for the New City, a venue which embraces new work and enables performances in innovative styles, like this adaptation, to reach receptive audiences at affordable prices."

 

Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre is a program of GOH Productions, a nonprofit organization, and receives public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support comes from Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences, Materials for the Arts and BrouCzech Beer.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
GRAND SOFT DAY to Bring Multisensory Magic To Toddlers At New Victory Theater Photo
GRAND SOFT DAY to Bring Multisensory Magic To Toddlers At New Victory Theater

Grand Soft Day at New Victory Theater offers a multisensory experience for toddlers, introducing them to the world of theater in a safe and imaginative environment.

2
Creative Team Set for I LOVE YOU SO MUCH I COULD DIE Directed by Lucas Hnath Photo
Creative Team Set for I LOVE YOU SO MUCH I COULD DIE Directed by Lucas Hnath

New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full creative team for I Love You So Much I Could Die, written and performed by NYTW Usual Suspect Mona Pirnot (Private), and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo).

3
Crystal Finn, Heather Raffo, and Kurt Rhoads to Star in MUNICH MEDEA: HAPPY FAMILY World P Photo
Crystal Finn, Heather Raffo, and Kurt Rhoads to Star in MUNICH MEDEA: HAPPY FAMILY World Premiere

PlayCo and WP Theater have revealed the cast of their world premiere co-production of Corinne Jaber’s Munich Medea: Happy Family.

4
SoHo Playhouse 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Begins Tonight Photo
SoHo Playhouse 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Begins Tonight

SoHo Playhouse's 2024 International Fringe Encore Series begins tonight! The series runs Off-Broadway from January 4 - February 11. Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer!

More Hot Stories For You

GRAND SOFT DAY to Bring Multisensory Magic To Toddlers At New Victory TheaterGRAND SOFT DAY to Bring Multisensory Magic To Toddlers At New Victory Theater
Creative Team Set for I LOVE YOU SO MUCH I COULD DIE Directed by Lucas HnathCreative Team Set for I LOVE YOU SO MUCH I COULD DIE Directed by Lucas Hnath
Crystal Finn, Heather Raffo, and Kurt Rhoads to Star in MUNICH MEDEA: HAPPY FAMILY World PremiereCrystal Finn, Heather Raffo, and Kurt Rhoads to Star in MUNICH MEDEA: HAPPY FAMILY World Premiere
SoHo Playhouse 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Begins TonightSoHo Playhouse 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Begins Tonight

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You