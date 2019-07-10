THE EXES, A New Bromantic Comedy by Lenore Skomal, Begins Previews August 7 at Theater Row

THE EXES, a new 'bromantic' comedy written by award-winning author Lenore Skomal and directed by Magda S. Nyiri will begin previews on Thursday, August 7th and run through Saturday, October 5th, Off-Broadway at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues. The official press opening will be on Thursday, August 15th. www.theexestheplay.com



It's self-made billionaire Richard Killingworth's daughter's big day! The last person he wants to see is his estranged wife Mavis-the woman who put the "ex" in "exes." Celebrating with his best friend Dick, who happens to be Mavis' first husband, Richard's life turns upside down when the Queen of Chaos drops in, unannounced, with her new fiancé in tow. Throw in a sharp-tongued butler (um, house manager), a champagne-soaked bridezilla and a snarky stepson, and you have perfect storm of pandemonium-the fun kind-in this comedy with a heart, reminding us why marriage and divorce make for the strangest of bedfellows.



The cast of THE EXES features Tim Hayes, David Farrington, John Coleman Taylor, Neil Vincent Smith, Karen Forte, Alison Preece and Kyle Porter.



THE EXES features set and costume design by Craig Napoliello, lighting by Ross Graham, music by Nathan Repasz, and movement consultation by Meredith Glisson. The Production's Assistant Director is Alison Preece, the Stage Manager is Alexander Allen and the Assistant Stage Manager is Roberta Cooper. General Management is by Cesa Entertainment. Company Management is by Diane Alaniello.



Playwright Lenore Skomal is an award-winning writer with three decades of professional experience, ranging from broadcast to print. The author of 17 books, including three multiple-award winning bestsellers, she's also the founder of Lenore M Skomal Productions, LLC, which produces THE EXES and New York City's Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. She is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild, Commercial Theatre Institute, Theater Resources Unlimited, Off Broadway Alliance, Theater Communications Group, the National Newspaper Columnists Association, Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA).



Director Magda S. Nyiri has been with THE EXES throughout its development. A career director, she's also the founder and director of her own theatre company, Interactive Educational Theatre, Inc., a non-profit touring company focusing on social issues and performing in venues across the country and the director of the award-winning Stop AIDS Mobile Theatre, bringing awareness about HIV/AIDS to diverse communities. Her work has earned her the State of Connecticut Commissioner's AIDS Leadership Award and the Salve Regina University Alumni Achievement Award. Previous credits include: Lincoln Center, The Hartford Stage Co., Stratford's Shakespeare Theatre, The Rich Forum, The Quick Center for the Arts, The Casino Theatre in Newport and The Polka Dot Playhouse. Magda studied under the late Stella Adler after graduating from Salve Regina University with BA & BS degrees.



The playing schedule for the EXES runs Tuesdays - Sundays with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 7:00PM; Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00PM; Matinees are on Saturdays at 2:00PM and Sundays at 3:00PM.



Tickets are $59.25 which already includes the venues restoration fee. To purchase online visit: https://www.telecharge.com/ScheduleAndPricing.aspx?ProductId=12776 call the Theater Row Box office at 212-239-6200 or visit in person prior to each performance.





