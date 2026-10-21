THE DYSMORPHIC DIVA to Make Off-Broadway Debut at United Solo
Karen Macarah stars in the solo show, which features music direction by Broadway conductor Lawrence Yurman.
United Solo Theatre Festival has announced the Off-Broadway premiere production of The Dysmorphic Diva, with music direction by famed Broadway conductor and arranger Lawrence Yurman (War Paint, Grey Gardens). The Dysmorphic Diva will play a one-night-only limited engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The performance takes place Thursday, October 24, 2026, at 8:30 P.M.
After a sold-out world-premiere run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2026 and a celebrated selection at the Theatre68 Arts Complex Festival, writer and performer Karen Macarah brings her acclaimed solo show, The Dysmorphic Diva (A Confessional Cabaret), to New York City. The production will play an exclusive Off-Broadway engagement on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. as an official selection of the 21st Annual United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).
Developed with an elite theatrical pedigree, the production was also coached by Tony Award-winning Broadway and cabaret legend Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls, Falsettoland), who brings renowned expertise in shaping raw, authentic solo material.
The show chronicles one woman's vibrant, hilarious, and deeply moving journey from self-deprecation to self-acceptance. Macarah, a former lawyer turned Los Angeles-based performer, seamlessly strips away the pressure of perfection by embodying a colorful cast of comedic characters and weaving in raw, personal stories from her life.
Under Yurman's musical guidance, the production is a dynamic vocal showcase that blends humorous multimedia elements with beloved mid-twentieth-century to contemporary Broadway standards from staples like Cabaret, Falsettos, Pippin, Fiddler on the Roof, The Prom, and Merrily We Roll Along.
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