THE CASTLE to Play Special Matinee at The Fortune Society’s The Castle

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​The Castle – the Off-Broadway play that offers a first-hand account of life in and after prison – will play a special matinee on Sunday, November 15 at 2PM at the site that inspired it, The Fortune Society’s The Castle. Tickets are $25 and are now available. All proceeds benefit The Fortune Society, the organization that supports successful reentry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration.

Inspired by the supportive housing residence run by The Fortune Society in upper Manhattan, The Castle offers a searing, first-hand look at the lives of four formerly incarcerated New Yorkers and their re-entry into society. Conceived and directed by David Rothenberg, Founder of The Fortune Society, the cast for The Castle includes Vilma Ortiz Donovan, Philip Hall, Ervin Hunt and Casimiro Torres – all of whom tell real-life stories – some personal - of their re-entry experience. The Castle officially opened at Manhattan’s New World Stages in April, 2008, after a long development process, and went on to run successfully Off-Broadway for over a year. Beyond New York theaters, Rothenberg and rotating casts of Fortune community members have taken the production on tour to prisons, universities, churches, and community organizations across the country.

Founded in 1967, The Fortune Society has advocated on criminal justice issues for more than five decades and is nationally recognized for developing model programs that help people with criminal justice histories become assets to their communities. Fortune offers a holistic and integrated “one-stop-shopping” model of service provision, including discharge planning, licensed outpatient substance use and mental health treatment, alternatives to incarceration, HIV/AIDS services, career development and job retention, education, family services, drop-in services, and supportive housing, as well as lifetime access to aftercare.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 11 Hrs 54 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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