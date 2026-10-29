THE BLUE VIOLINIST OVER WEST END AVENUE to Premiere at Theatre Row

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Prism Stage Company and Cate Cammarata present the world premiere of The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue, written by Debbie Goodstein and directed by Jonathan Silverstein, running Off-Broadway October 29 - December 5, 2026 in a limited six-week engagement at Theatre Row (Theatre Five), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City. Previews begin October 29 for a November 1 opening.

The Stein family gathers on Manhattan's Upper West Side to celebrate an engagement. But when their youngest son arrives with an unexpected guest, the joyful occasion begins to unravel-revealing old wounds, buried secrets, and divisions that may be impossible to overcome. As a mysterious blue violinist watches over them, three generations must confront what it means to remain a family when the people they love no longer see the world in the same way. Inspired by the spirit of Sholem Aleichem's Tevye, The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue is a funny, provocative, and deeply moving new play about family, faith, identity, and the enduring-and sometimes fragile-power of love.

The cast includes Ali Axelrad (H*tler's Tasters at Rogue Machine, Peter Pan at PAC), Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic at MTC, Passage at Soho Rep), Etai Benson (Broadway: Company & The Band's Visit), Harrison Bryan (Marcel on the Train at CSC, A Patron of the Arts at Cherry Lane), Lauriel Friedman (Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic, Tech Support at 59E59), Adam Heller (Broadway: Some Like It Hot & It Shoulda Been You), Rory Kulz (Prisoncore! at Exponential Festival, Travels with My Aunt with Keen Company), Mike Labbadia (The Assassination of Julius Caesar with Bedlam, Ivanov with New American Ensemble) and Barbara Walsh (Broadway: Falsettos & Company).

The design team includes scenic design by Lauren Helpern (4000 Miles at Lincoln Center; Bad Jews at Roundabout), costume design by Jennifer Paar (All the World's A Stage with Keen Company; As You Like It at The Public), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song; The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical) and original music and sound design by Daniel Baker (Broadway: The Parisian Woman; Eclipsed). Choreography by Sarah Parker.

General Management by Perry Street Theatricals (Martin Platt & Kayleigh Laymon). Shane Schnetzler is Production Stage Manager and Genevieve Dornemann is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Judy Bowman. Production Management by Write Act Corp/John Lant. Advertising/Marketing by Table 7 Strategy. Press Representative is David Gibbs/Darr Publicity.

Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Special opening night show on Sunday, November 1 at 5pm. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $49 - $99. To purchase tickets and for more info visit https://www.blueviolinistplay.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 06 Hrs 29 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming