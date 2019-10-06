THE ASYLUM PROJECT comes to United Solo Theatre Festival, Sat. 10/12/19 at 6pm.

I live in Binghamton, NY. I moved here with my family after joining the theatre faculty at Binghamton University. Previously, I worked in NYC on Broadway and elsewhere and lived in Montclair, NJ.



THE ASYLUM PROJECT is based on stunning true events that weave together the lives of a Polish immigrant, psychiatric hospital patients and a woman following the clues of her past. Their experiences are intimately connected to the Binghamton State Hospital in upstate New York and unfold over the course of six decades. Drawn from personal accounts, historical documents and imaginings, Mozer brings these five individuals to life in her original movement infused drama. Their remarkable stories once silenced are now given voice.



True events and real people in the play

Agnes Dutcheck - (AGNES in the play) Polish immigrant arrived to US in 1914 married Anton Daniluk a Russian immigrant.

They moved to Homer, NY

They had a son in 1921 - Paul.

Agnes was admitted to Binghamton State Hospital (BSH) in 1925 and died there in 1995.

Agnes and Anton's son Paul Daniluk (LINA in the play) was told that his mother died in a house fire.

In 1989, Paul learned that his mother was alive and a patient at BSH. They were reunited. By this time she had been lobotomized.

Paul had re-occurring visions that he never understood until after the reunification with his mother.

William L. Moore (WILLA in the play) was an anti-segregationist and a patient at BSH. In 1963 He was murdered en-route/walking to deliver a letter to the Governor of Mississippi urging integration.

I have made a full-length play entitled Castle on the Hill that includes these characters and more! Including Joseph Israel Lobdell/Lucy Ann Lobdell who was assigned female at birth and lived as a man for sixty years.





UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo "the mecca of the solo shows in the world." Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.

Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2020 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org starting September.





