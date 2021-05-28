THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: BESPOKE PLAYS SEQUESTERED Announced

Bespoke Plays is partnering with The 24 Hour Plays this Memorial Day weekend for a round of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, featuring brand-new monologues written, rehearsed and recorded in 24 hours by 14 pairs of actors and playwrights.

Beginning at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PM PST on Sunday, May 30th, one monologue will be released every 15 minutes exclusively on Bespoke Plays Instagram - @bespokeplays.

Featuring the writing of Bespoke Plays regulars and special guests: J. Holtham, Christine Boylan, Ellie Pyle, Phinneas Kiyomura, Ryan McCurdy, Geoffrey Thorne, Jake Thomas, Brittany Curran, Jack Kelly, Madi Goff, James Ingram, Odin Austin Shafer, Jim McDermott, and David Benjamin Tomlinson.

With performances by some of Bespoke Plays' favorite actors including: Mary Chieffo, Alan Smyth, Brittany Curran, Daryl Lathon, Susan Louise O'Connor, VonDexter Montegut II, Jay Faisca, Madi Goff, Stephanie Sheh, Kelsey Sheppard, Mick Bleyer, Laura Berberich, Justin Lawrence Barnes, Mary Neely, and Thomas Cunningham.

"The 24 Hours Plays: Viral Monologues are a perfect fit for the spirit that has kept Bespoke Plays alive for the last year and a half" said Bespoke Plays co-founder Ellie Pyle. "Bespoke Plays is committed to creating bi-coastal opportunities for writers with diverse stories and worldviews customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play, and moving into the virtual space this past year has allowed our community to expand to include artists outside the reach of our physical readings in NY and LA. So we hope everyone will join us for this celebration of staying alive and making art!"

BESPOKE PLAYS is a bi-coastal new play development series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. Our mission is to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and New York, for writers with diverse stories and worldviews, through staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. You can find out more at www.bespokeplays.com and help support our return to live readings at bit.ly/bespoke24. For future updates, please follow @BespokePlays on Twitter and Instagram, and @BespokePlaysLA on Facebook.

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 400 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times. Actors and writers from across the American arts and entertainment industry have come together to write, rehearse, perform and produce new works in just 24 hours.

The incredible lineup of luminaries who have written and performed for the Viral Monologues includes Alan Arkin, Wayne Brady, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Andre De Shields, Daveed Diggs, Dagmara Domínczyk, Rachel Dratch, Minnie Driver, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, Marcia Gay Harden, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, William Jackson Harper, Daniel Dae Kim, Richard Kind, Aja Naomi King, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Vella Lovell, Zosia Mamet, Alex Moffat, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Brittany O'Grady, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, Danny Pudi, AnnaSophia Robb, Andre Royo, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Wilson, Rita Wilson and many more.

New editions of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues stream on select Tuesday nights on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Around the world, stars of stage and screen have gathered since 1995 to create time-limited theater and raised millions of dollars for charity.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together the best young actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive that culminates in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to the next generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations have produced their own productions of The 24 Hour Plays in regional and professional theaters, colleges and universities, and just about everywhere you can find a curtain and a stage, touching everyone from celebrities to students.

Find out more at www.24hourplays.com.