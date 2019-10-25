TEEN PARTY MASSACRE! Will Have its Off-Broadway Premiere

Off-Broadway Producer John Lant, in association with Write Act Repertory, has announced the presentation of the world premiere musical, TEEN PARTY MASSACRE!, a homage and celebration of slasher films of the 1980's, created by Holcomb & Ivy, and directed by Justin R.G. Holcomb.

The 90-minute (no intermission) production opens Saturday October 26th, 2019, and continues Saturdays at 11:00 PM as an open run, with tickets through January 25, 2020 on sale now. Performances at St. Luke's Theatre located at 308 West 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues). Tickets cost between $39.50 and $59.00 and can be purchased online through Telecharge at https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Teen-Party-Massacre-The-Musical/Overview or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit https://stlukestheatre.com. If you would like to request a group of 8+, please contact johnlant@writeactrep.org.



TEEN PARTY MASSACRE! After six years, Kurstin Vitae has been released from St. Job's Asylum after having witnessed the brutal slaying of her sister and her friends at a birthday party. It's the anniversary of the slaughter and her parents are out of town, so she invites some friends over for company. The party is great: they laugh, sing, have pizza, and are terrorized by a psycho with a drill.

With a score that stretches from alt rock to legit musical theatre, quick paced dialogue, and wall to wall pop culture references - TEEN PARTY MASSACRE! is a unique, quirky jaunt that will keep you talking long after you leave the theater.

The production stars Emily Iocovozzi as Kurstin Vitae, Sasha Butcher as Liz, Karlin Smith as Buffy, Marisa Pizzuto as Denise, Quintin Michael as Connor Dolo, Jody Hinkley as Dexter, Christopher McHugh as Toker, Joshua Bernard-Kriegl as Roach, Brian Keith Graziani as Greg Kunesh, Greg N. Solomon as Chester McFeely, Sean Farrelly as Officer Kruger, Teddy Li as The Narrator and featuring Gloria Antonios, Rina Maejima, Emily Samuelson and Bobby O' Leary.



Produced by John Lant. Directed by Justin R.G. Holcomb, with music direction by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim, choreographed by Rina Maejima, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis, music arrangements and multi-media by John D. Ivy. Casting by Tamra Pica Casting.

RECOMMENDED FOR 13+ (SIMULATED DRUG USE, GRATUITOUS VIOLENCE, SEXY DANCING, DOUBLE-ENTENDRES, and LEWD BEHAVIOR.) Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre

Additional Information: Teen Party Massacre! Stage reading was produced at Polaris North for three nights to a standing room only crowd.





