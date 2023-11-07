TCG Books Presents Steven Levenson And Jill Rafson In Conversation About IF I FORGET And Other Plays

Theatre Communications Group has announced the eleventh iteration of TCG Books Presents, featuring Steven Levenson in conversation with Jill Rafson on YouTube Live Thursday, November 16th at 4 PM ET. TCG Books Presents features authors from TCG Books' roster in conversation about their work. These conversations are livestreamed on TCG's YouTube channel. This event will be in celebration of If I Forget and Other Plays, the new collection of plays by Steven Levenson, published by TCG Books.

“While Steven Levenson is perhaps best known for the book of the beloved musical Dear Evan Hansen, the plays featured in this debut collection speak to the range and depth of his work,” said Teresa Eyring, executive director and CEO, TCG. “We're thrilled to host Steven and Jill Rafson in conversation about their collaboration on three of Steven's plays.”



In If I Forget, Michael Fischer reunites with his sisters to celebrate their father's seventy-fifth birthday. Each deeply invested in their own ver­sion of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the pressures of caring for their ailing parent. As destructive secrets bubble to the surface, the three negotiate how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. This debut collection also includes The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin and The Language of Trees. All three plays were originally produced at Roundabout Theatre.

Steven Levenson is a playwright, librettist, and screenwriter whose other works include Days of Rage, Core Values, and Seven Minutes in Heaven, and the book for the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Honors include a Tony Award, an Obie Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Writers Guild Award, and the John Gassner Memorial Playwriting Award.



Jill Rafson took on the role of Producing Artistic Director at Classic Stage Company in June 2022. Previously, she worked with Roundabout Theatre Company since 2005, most recently serving as Associate Artistic Director as well as Artistic Producer for Roundabout Underground, an acclaimed program supporting productions from early-career playwrights. She has developed dozens of new plays and musicals for Roundabout, including three productions with Steven Levenson.

Past TCG Books Presents events have featured David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori in conversation with John Hodgman, James Ijames in conversation with Amina Robinson, and Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky in conversation with Gregory Mosher. TCG Books is the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America, with 20 winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama on its book list. The book program commits to the lifelong career of its playwrights, keeping all of their plays in print. TCG Books' authors include: Annie Baker, Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Larissa FastHorse, Athol Fugard, Quiara Alegría Hudes, David Henry Hwang, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Tony Kushner, Young Jean Lee, Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, Sarah Ruhl, Heidi Schreck, Stephen Sondheim, Paula Vogel, and August Wilson.

The TCG Books Presents program is supported in part by: the Mellon Foundation, Fisher Dachs Associates; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; along with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

This event is part of TCG's Plays for the People campaign, the goal of which is to increase access to dramatic literature for a significant number of individuals and emphasize the play as a rich and contemporary form of literature.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 20 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist.

