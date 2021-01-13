Submissions Open For 92Y Mobile Dance Film Festival

92Y announces that submissions are open for the fourth annual 92Y Mobile Dance Film Festival - the only dance film festival featuring works shot entirely on mobile devices. Filmmakers may submit up to three films across three categories: standard, AR and VR, and a new student film category for anyone currently enrolled in a high school, university, or equivalent certificate program. Submission deadline is May 21, 2021.

The 2020 Festival featured 30 Official Selections from more than 152 submissions from around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Uruguay and the US. The Official Selections included the Festival's first-ever animated mobile dance film.