Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Stage Managers From Broadway, Ballet, Concerts, Events & Music Festivals to be Guests on the Next 4WALL ROUNDTABLE

Episode 44 guests include Braedy Benjamins, Craig Margolis, Michael Passaro, Marci Skolnick.

May. 14, 2021  
Stage Managers From Broadway, Ballet, Concerts, Events & Music Festivals to be Guests on the Next 4WALL ROUNDTABLE

4Wall Sunday Roundtable Episode 44 will welcome Stage Managers from Broadway, Ballet, Concerts, Events, and Music Festivals. The discussion will include a deep dive into what their jobs entail, what they are doing during the shutdown, and their role in restarting the live entertainment industry.

The episode can be streamed live on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterwards.

Tune in below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4Wall.Entertainment/videos/124203519692527

Sunday Roundtable Episode 44 Guests:

  • Braedy Benjamins - Insomniac Festival / Akari
  • Craig Margolis - Boston Ballet
  • Michael Passaro - Broadway - Moulin Rouge
  • Marci Skolnick - Concert, Event, Theatre

Hosted by Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here or by clicking the links below.

The series is produced by Al Ridella, Drew Quinones, Jeff Croiter and 4Wall Entertainment.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Guthrie Theater Presents Virtual Benefit Featuring Leslie Odom, Jr. Photo

Guthrie Theater Presents Virtual Benefit Featuring Leslie Odom, Jr.

VIDEO: All New Look at INTIMATE APPAREL and FLYING OVER SUNSET Photo

VIDEO: All New Look at INTIMATE APPAREL and FLYING OVER SUNSET

LA Opera Announces GALLUP, New Digital Short From Blackhorse Lowe, Matthew Aucoin & Ja Photo

LA Opera Announces GALLUP, New Digital Short From Blackhorse Lowe, Matthew Aucoin & Jake Skeets

Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With M.A.D.D. Rhythms And Chicago Tap Theatre Photo

Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With M.A.D.D. Rhythms And Chicago Tap Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • The University of Texas at El Paso Virtual Spring Concert Will Stream Tonight
  • VIDEO: OUR TOWN Opens This Thursday at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio
  • OUR TOWN to Open at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio
  • CHARLOTTE'S WEB to be Presented by Magik Theatre in May