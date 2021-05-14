Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Stage Managers From Broadway, Ballet, Concerts, Events & Music Festivals to be Guests on the Next 4WALL ROUNDTABLE
Episode 44 guests include Braedy Benjamins, Craig Margolis, Michael Passaro, Marci Skolnick.
4Wall Sunday Roundtable Episode 44 will welcome Stage Managers from Broadway, Ballet, Concerts, Events, and Music Festivals. The discussion will include a deep dive into what their jobs entail, what they are doing during the shutdown, and their role in restarting the live entertainment industry.The episode can be streamed live on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterwards.
Tune in below:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4Wall.Entertainment/videos/124203519692527 Sunday Roundtable Episode 44 Guests:
- Braedy Benjamins - Insomniac Festival / Akari
- Craig Margolis - Boston Ballet
- Michael Passaro - Broadway - Moulin Rouge
- Marci Skolnick - Concert, Event, Theatre
Hosted by Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here or by clicking the links below. The series is produced by Al Ridella, Drew Quinones, Jeff Croiter and 4Wall Entertainment.