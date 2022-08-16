Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This Month

The cast also includes Heather Lee Rogers, Lee Collins, Gillian Britt, Amber Mitchell, Linus Gelber, Charlie Ferrara, Abhishek Ojha, and more.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Stag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This Month

Stag & Lion will present Oscar Wilde's SALOME at the Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) from August 25th through September 4th. Starring Kara Gordon as Salome and Nicholas de Phares as John the Baptist, the piece is a rarely performed tale of lust and obsession.

"In a garden of King Herod's court, Salomé, Princess of Judæa, attempts to seduce John the Baptist. She fails, and subsequently plots for the prophet's head to be served to her on a silver platter. Oscar Wilde's classic one-act play takes an obscure episode from Biblical apocrypha as its starting point and tells a sultry, gothic, and decadent tale of unrequited love and obsessive lust."

"As a longtime Wilde devotee, playing Salomé is a dream. The role is full of mysteries, and it's been thrilling to discover my version of Salomé. Her trajectory is so intense-it's a demanding but rewarding challenge for an actor. The team at Stag & Lion made this process so collaborative, and each time I enter the theatre I find more beauty in this production." - Kara Gordon

The cast also includes Heather Lee Rogers, Lee Collins, Gillian Britt, Amber Mitchell, Linus Gelber, Charlie Ferrara, Abhishek Ojha, Don McManus, Nicolas Cristino, and Maren Westgard. It is directed by Matthew DeCostanza, assistant directed by Sarah Villegas and choreographed by Maren Westgard. Photo by Lisa Kramer.

"Stag & Lion brings a long lost style back to theatre. In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant and breathed life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours. We do not think the audience should be regulated to sitting like good boys and girls in the dark, but to experience our world with us. Our stage is wooden, our amber lights make it glow, and audiences are transported back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Laugh at our clowns, get angry at our villains, sigh with our lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings."- Joshua Koehn (Artistic Director) and Chelsea LeSage (Managing Director)

Performances run Wednesday-Saturday at 7pm with 3pm matinees on Sundays. For more information and tickets visit: www.stagandliontheatre.com





More Hot Stories For You


Stag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This MonthStag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This Month
August 16, 2022

Stag & Lion will present Oscar Wilde's SALOME at the Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) from August 25th through September 4th. Starring Kara Gordon as Salome and Nicholas de Phares as John the Baptist, the piece is a rarely performed tale of lust and obsession.
Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney to Star in New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY at Irish Repertory TheatreReed Birney and Ephraim Birney to Star in New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY at Irish Repertory Theatre
August 16, 2022

Starring real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey will begin previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre on October 12, 2022, and is set to open on October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022.
Robert Peterpaul Spoofs COMPANY for Art of Kindness Podcast 50th EpisodeRobert Peterpaul Spoofs COMPANY for Art of Kindness Podcast 50th Episode
August 16, 2022

Robert Peterpaul marked a milestone 50th episode for the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul in a show-stopping way. The actor stepped into the shoes of Katrina Lenk to spoof the Company Broadway revival's iconic poster. Listen to the 50th episode here!
Keen Company Announces 22-23 Season Featuring First NY Revival of Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY & MoreKeen Company Announces 22-23 Season Featuring First NY Revival of Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY & More
August 16, 2022

Keen Company has announced details for its upcoming 2022-2023 season. Anchored by two must-see revivals, not produced in New York since their premieres, Keen’s 23rd season, featuring two of America’s greatest writers, explores how individuals move forward after life-altering change.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Merchant's House to Return for 10th Holiday SeasonA CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Merchant's House to Return for 10th Holiday Season
August 16, 2022

This holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant’s House Museum will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE. Performances run November 23 through December 29.