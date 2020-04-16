Stacy Keach To Star In Online Benefit Reading Of KING LEAR April 23

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church presents a benefit reading of William Shakespeare's tragic masterpiece King Lear, performed by the St. Andrew's Players under the direction of parishioner and actor/director Gary Sloan.

Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Stacy Keach, the pre-eminent American interpreter of Shakespeare and versatile actor known for starring in American History X, the CBS sitcom Man with a Plan, and the Mike Hammer television films and series, will play the title character.

The online reading will be held on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 PM. It will be streamed to St. Andrew's YouTube channel and the St. Andrew's website. Keach stars alongside several local actors in this performance, which will benefit local food pantries during the COVID-19 crisis. Performers will be directing the audience to the Bucks County Housing Group (BCHG) Community Food Pantry at Penndel and similar organizations around the country for monetary donations.

The video will be available for four days thanks to approval from the performers' unions and Theatre Authority. This performance of King Lear will be a ninety-minute adaptation based on a version adapted by Peter Brooks for Orson Welles in 1953 for CBS's Omnibus.

In the shadow of the plague, political division, and theatre closings, William Shakespeare wrote King Lear in 1606. It was this eerie connection that inspired Reverend Hilary Greer, Rector of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Yardley, Pennsylvania, to approach actor/director and parishioner Gary Sloan to begin Zoom rehearsals toward a benefit reading of King Lear on Shakespeare's Birthday.

"We hope to raise awareness for our local food pantries during this COVID-19 crisis. There is a serious shortage of food in many food pantries across the country. The cast will direct audiences to consider donating much-needed funds to the Bucks County Housing Group's food pantry at Penndel and other resources around the country," said Greer.

The Bucks County Housing Group relies heavily on donors in order to fund their initiatives and keep their agency running. If you wish to contribute money to Bucks County Housing Group (BCHG) Community Food Pantry at Penndel, please click here and you will be navigated to their safe and easy online donation form.

No matter where you are in the country, we encourage you to tune in and donate to your local food bank. You can find one in your area by clicking here.

For more information about St. Andrew's, please visit their website.





