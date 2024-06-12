Something From Abroad To Present A SPANGLISH AFFAIR At UNDER St. Marks This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York and Something From Abroad will present A Spanglish Affair Open Mic, a new bimonthly open mic for the Spanish speaking community at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Wednesday, August 7th at 7pm.

FRIGID New York and Something from Abroad are proud to present their latest project: A Spanglish Affair Open Mic. An open mic for the Spanish speaking community to develop and share their work. This event is happening every other month at UNDER St. Marks on the first Wednesday of the month at 7pm. Performers get between 5 and 8 minutes each and are invited to sing, dance, do comedy, performance art, spoken word, burlesque, poetry, and share work in progress, with no prior experience required.

With a successful first show last Wednesday June 5th Hosted by Sandra Zuko with the presentation of the following artists: Regina Romero, Eusebio Conde, Miguel Garzón, Daniel Gutiérrez, Bibi Sanchez, Martha Preve, Pelayo Alvarez, Silvana Gonzalez, Mayra Coral, Natalia de los Santos.

Something from Abroad is an indie theatre company run by Hispanic and Latine artists. We pride ourselves in creating content in Spanish, Spanglish and English. Alongside our sister company, Quemoción, we look to celebrate voices that might not always get the spotlight, and tell stories that matter to our community. From subtitled telenovela parodies to Shakespeare in Spanish and everything in between, we take pride in highlighting artists that come from different countries and collaborate in creating our projects.

Tickets ($10 including a glass of wine) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The show will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

